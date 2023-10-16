International Poverty Eradication Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty aims to promote understanding and dialogue between people living in poverty and society at large. It serves as a reminder that poverty is a complicated, multifaceted problem that affects factors such as access to health care, education and social inclusion, rather than simply a lack of income. While eradicating poverty is a difficult task, tackling the problem could go a long way towards promoting economic stability, diversification and sustainable growth in commodity-dependent regions. The day highlights the value of cooperation, human rights and social justice in the fight against poverty. It is a serious yet hopeful occasion. From theme to history, scroll down to find out more about the day. (Also read: World Food Day 2023: Date, history, significance )

When is International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2023?

International Poverty Eradication Day: Date, history, theme and significance(Pixabay)

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is an annual occasion that will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 17.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2023 theme

The theme for this year's International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is "Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All," which aims for universal access to decent work and social protection as a way to uphold human dignity for all people.

History of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was first observed on October 17, 1987. More than 100,000 people attended that day to the Trocadéro in Paris, the site of the 1948 writing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to pay respects to those who had perished from extreme poverty, violence, and hunger. They argued that poverty infringes on human rights and that cooperation is required to uphold those rights. Since then, on October 17, people of various ages, religions, and social backgrounds have come together to reaffirm their commitment and show their sympathy with the underprivileged. Resolution 47/196 of the UN General Assembly, passed on December 22, 1992, declared October 17 to be the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty significance

This day holds immense significance as it serves as a global reminder of the ongoing battle against poverty in all its dimensions. It underscores the commitment to addressing the profound social, economic, and human rights issues that stem from poverty while emphasizing the need for collective action to alleviate the suffering of those affected by this global challenge. This day calls for solidarity and the pursuit of sustainable, inclusive development that ensures no one is left behind, as we strive for a world where poverty no longer hinders individuals from leading lives of dignity, opportunity, and hope.

