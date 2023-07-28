International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

International Tiger Day is celebrated to raise awareness about one of the most majestic and endangered creatures on our planet: the tiger. This day provides a platform for people all around the world to emphasise the value of tiger conservation and the immediate need to save these majestic big cats from extinction. Since they represent strength, elegance, and beauty, tigers have attracted the attention of people for millennia. They have a particular place in our hearts and ecosystems and are revered in many cultures and mythology. However, a number of reasons seriously jeopardise their continued survival. The occasion of International Tiger Day offers us a chance to unite as a global society and consider the importance of protecting these iconic animals and their natural habitats. (Also read: International Tiger Day 2023: Must visit tiger reserves in India for an extraordinary wildlife experience )

When is International Tiger Day 2023?

International Tiger Day aims to promote tiger conservation, raise awareness about the threats faced by tigers and garner public support for conservation. (Pixabay)

International Tiger Day is observed globally on July 29 every year.

History of International Tiger Day

Global Tiger Day, commonly referred to as International Tiger Day, was first established in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit by nations that are home to tigers. The Global Tiger Initiative (GTI), a grouping of nations, international organisations, and conservation organisations committed to tiger conservation, organised the summit, which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Tiger Range Countries (TRCs), or nations with wild tiger populations, gathered during this summit to discuss the worrying global drop in tiger numbers.

They understood the pressing requirement for coordinated efforts to preserve and safeguard these wonderful big cats and their habitats. They choose to set aside a day each year to promote tiger conservation and the difficulties it faces as part of their commitment. The 29th of July was chosen as International Tiger Day because it represents the halfway point between the first and last days of the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit and the ongoing international campaign to rescue tigers.

International Tiger Day significance

The world's largest and most recognisable big cats, tigers, are in grave danger, and International Tiger Day serves as a platform to raise awareness of this. People from all walks of life come together to highlight the essential need for tiger conservation on this day because these gorgeous animals are facing grave dangers including habitat degradation, poaching, and illegal wildlife trafficking, which is putting them in danger of going extinct. International Tiger Day aims to mobilise group efforts, foster public support, and promote sustainable initiatives to secure the future of these magnificent animals and preserve the biodiversity of our planet for future generations by bringing attention to the opportunities and challenges in tiger protection.