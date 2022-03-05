International Women's Day 2022: Unique ways to celebrate the day

International Women's Day 2022: The special day of celebrating women is here. Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to spread the message of gender equality and work together in making a better society where there is no gender bias. This year, the United Nations declared the theme of the day as - Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.

This is the day when women are celebrated for being just themselves, they are pampered and their struggles in their day to day lives is respected. This is also the day when women are thanked for being such an important part of everyone's lives. There are multiple ways to celebrate the special day, but we suggest, celebrating with your girl gang is the best way to spend the day. We have curated a few ideas:

Chill with your friends over Zoom – In case you are away for work or the covid restrictions in place are not allowing your girl gang to all meet physically in one place, don't worry we have got you covered. Wrap up the day's work fast and get a glass of wine and dial in your friends over Zoom. Spend the day gossiping or reminiscing about the days spent together.

Chill with your friends over Zoom (Unsplash)

Go out shopping with your girls – No therapy works as good as retail therapy. Plan a fun shopping date with your girls and go shopping – go window shopping, be your friend's fashion designer, change your wardrobe, bargain at flea markets and what not.

Go out shopping with your girls (Unsplash)

Organise an intimate dinner at home – Dress up, cook up all the favourites, pour glasses of wine and gather around the dinner table to talk, tell stories, gossip and take trips down the memory lane with your girl gang.

Organise an intimate dinner at home (Unsplash)

Watch women-led films with your best friends – Plan a movie date at home, get pillows and matching pajamas, and do a marathon with your best friends by your side. For Women's Day, watch the women-led films, back-to-back.

Watch women-led films with your best friends (Unsplash)

Pamper yourself – This is the day when you should celebrate yourself the most. Take a day off from work, go to a spa, treat yourself to a lavish dinner or a pedicure – do all that will make you feel more special, because you deserve it.

Pamper yourself (Unsplash)

How are you planning to spend International Women's Day? Let us know in the comments.