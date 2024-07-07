Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Date, timings, history, significance, rituals and all you need to know

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Jagannath Rath Yatra is a famous Hindu festival celebrated annually in the city of Odisha. It occurs on the Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the bright fortnight of Sharad Paksha, a period of increasing moonlight deemed auspicious for spiritual activities. This festival falls in the month of Asadh according to the Hindu lunar calendar, typically corresponding to June or July in the Gregorian calendar. The grand procession, featuring enormous chariots carrying revered deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra - is filled with energy and devotion. The rhythmic chanting of hymns, the fervent enthusiasm of devotees pulling the chariots, and the sheer magnitude of the event make it an unforgettable experience. (Also read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Best wishes, images, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones ) The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, starting on July 7, 2024, is a nine-day festival drawing millions of devotees. (PTI photo)

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024 Date and Timing

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra is being observed on Sunday, July 7. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Dwitiya tithi Begins - 04:26 AM on Jul 06, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 04:59 AM on Jul 07, 2024

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024 History and Significance

The Jagannath Rath Yatra festival dates back to somewhere between the 12th and 16th centuries, with various stories and myths about its origins. Some believe it symbolises Lord Krishna's visit to his mother's birthplace, while others attribute its origins to King Indradyumna, who is said to have initiated the rituals.

Historical records show that the festival gained prominence during the reign of Odisha's Gajapati kings. Over the centuries, the Jagannath Rath Yatra has grown and evolved, yet its core purpose has remained unchanged. It serves as a powerful symbol of Odisha's rich cultural heritage and the deep faith of millions.

Central to the Jagannath Rath Yatra is the symbolic journey of three deities: Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra. These deities are believed to emerge from the Jagannath Temple in Puri and embark on a nine-day journey to the Gundicha Temple, which is their aunt's temple, approximately 3 kilometers away.

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024 Rituals

The Jagannath Rath Yatra unfolds through a series of captivating rituals, each rich in symbolism and tradition. A day before the grand procession, the deities undergo a ceremonial bath known as Rath Snana. During this ritual, 108 pots of aromatic water and sacred items are used, symbolizing the deities' purification before their journey. This is followed by the Rath Pratistha, where priests chant mantras and bless the newly constructed chariots, consecrating them as vessels for the divine journey.

The pinnacle of the festival is the Rath Yatra, or Chariot Procession. Thousands of devotees line the streets, chanting hymns with fervor as they pull the grand chariots toward the Gundicha Temple. Here, the deities stay for nine days, offering devotees the chance to seek their blessings. After this period, the Bahuda Yatra, or Return Journey, involves the deities returning to the Jagannath Temple in a similar joyous procession. The festival concludes with Niladri Vijaya, where the chariots are dismantled, symbolizing the end of the divine journey and the promise of its renewal in the following year.