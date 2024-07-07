Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Best wishes, images, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: The auspicious festival of Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, begins today, July 7. The sacred occasion draws lakhs of devotees of Lord Jagannath to Puri every year. It is one of the largest religious congregations, which marks Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra's journey from their abode in the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, which is their aunt's temple. If you observe the Jagannath Rath Yatra, here are best wishes, images and messages to share with your loved ones today. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Check out Jagannath Rath Yatra best wishes, images, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (Freepik)

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Jai Jagannath! Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. Let us bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that his blessings constantly remain upon us.

Warm wishes to you on the sacred occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Let us leave behind our egos as we greet the benevolent Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: The Rath Yatra Dwitiya Tithi starts from 4:26 AM on July 7 and concludes at 4:59 AM on July 8. (Freepik)

May the benevolent trio, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, shower you with resilience and abundance. Embrace the spirit of the Rath Yatra with joy and blessings.

Heartiest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of the Ratha Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity, and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath.

May Lord Jagannath bring the best colours of success, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Rath Yatra!

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: The festival marks the annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to their birth place. (Freepik)

I hope Lord Jagannath blesses you and your family with prosperity, joy, and success. Sending my best wishes for Rath Yatra filled with devotion, love, and togetherness.

May the divine journey of Rath Yatra awaken the spiritual consciousness within you and lead you to enlightenment. Happy Rath Yatra!

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! May the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra always shine upon you and your family.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Celebrate the auspicious festival by sharing these wishes with your loved ones. (Freepik)

Today, Lord Jagannath blesses the world with his divine presence. May he shower his blessings on you and your loved ones.

Let us bow before the ruler of the universe, Lord Jagannath, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. Jai Jagannath!