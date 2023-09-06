Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Live: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is here. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti, the day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Every year, it is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami falls on two consecutive days, September 6 and 7. It is marked with much pomp across the country by Hindus. However, Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna was born and spent his growing-up years, hold the biggest Janmashtami celebrations. Lord Krishna's devotees throng temples, decorate their homes with flowers and diyas, pray to Lord Krishna for his blessings, observe fast, set up an idol of Bal Gopal inside their homes, and more.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations have begin from today (September 6) and will continue till tomorrow (September 7) (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to Drik Panchang, while Janmashtami falls on September 6 (today, Wednesday), Dahi Handi celebrations will begin on September 7 (tomorrow, Thursday). Meanwhile, according to Vedic chronology, this will be Lord Krishna's 5250th birth anniversary. Lord Krishna was born to destroy the demon King Kansa and put an end to his cruelty. Kansa was the brother of his mother, Devaki. According to a prophecy, the eighth child of Devaki would be the end of Kansa. Scared, Kansa locked Devaki and her husband in a prison. He kept killing their children. However, when the seventh child was about to be born, Balrama, the foetus, mystically transferred from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's.

When their eighth child, Krishna, was born, the whole palace went into deep slumber. Vasudev escaped with Krishna to Nand Baba and Yashodha's house in Vrindavan. He exchanged Krishna with a baby girl and returned to Kansa's palace. When Kansa tried to kill the baby, she transformed into Maa Durga and warned Kansa about his impending doom. This is how the day Lord Krishna was born came to be known as Krishna Janmashtami. The celebrations take place over two days.