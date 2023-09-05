Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, quotes, messages, greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti and Krishnasthami, falls on two consecutive days this year. Devotees of Lord Krishna will mark the festival on September 6 and 7. The festival celebrates Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. On this day, people visit temples, observe fasts, wear traditional clothes, decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, deck up their homes and worship places, prepare delectable snacks, and more. Happy Janmashtami 2023 wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, you can make it extra special by exchanging wishes on social media. We have curated some to help you out. Check out Janmashtami wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings for Facebook, WhatsApp and more inside.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings:

May Lord Krishna bestow his choicest blessings on you today and always. A very happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

May the Natkhat Nand Lal always bless you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity. A very Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your loved ones.

I hope Lord Krishna fills your and your loved one's lives with love, joy, tranquillity and prosperity. Have a joyous Janmashtami.

"The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time." - Osho.

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami.

"If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not the goal." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

Today is a very precious day as someone special was born. He was born to fight against evil and make us trust in God and humanity. I wish you a Happy Janmashtami.

"You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna." - Swami Vivekananda.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the lord steal all your worries and replace them with satisfaction and happiness.

Trust in Lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!