News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Janmashtami 2023 Live Updates: Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin; muhurat, puja vidhi of Lord Krishna's birthday
Live

Janmashtami 2023 Live Updates: Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin; muhurat, puja vidhi of Lord Krishna's birthday

Sep 06, 2023 10:47 AM IST
OPEN APP

Janmashtami 2023 Live Updates: Janmashtami falls on September 6 and 7 this year. As the country gears up for the celebrations, see all the live updates here.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Live: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is here. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti, the day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Every year, it is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami falls on two consecutive days, September 6 and 7. It is marked with much pomp across the country by Hindus. However, Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna was born and spent his growing-up years, hold the biggest Janmashtami celebrations. Lord Krishna's devotees throng temples, decorate their homes with flowers and diyas, pray to Lord Krishna for his blessings, observe fast, set up an idol of Bal Gopal inside their homes, and more.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations have begin from today (September 6) and will continue till tomorrow (September 7)
Krishna Janmashtami celebrations have begin from today (September 6) and will continue till tomorrow (September 7) (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to Drik Panchang, while Janmashtami falls on September 6 (today, Wednesday), Dahi Handi celebrations will begin on September 7 (tomorrow, Thursday). Meanwhile, according to Vedic chronology, this will be Lord Krishna's 5250th birth anniversary. Lord Krishna was born to destroy the demon King Kansa and put an end to his cruelty. Kansa was the brother of his mother, Devaki. According to a prophecy, the eighth child of Devaki would be the end of Kansa. Scared, Kansa locked Devaki and her husband in a prison. He kept killing their children. However, when the seventh child was about to be born, Balrama, the foetus, mystically transferred from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's.

When their eighth child, Krishna, was born, the whole palace went into deep slumber. Vasudev escaped with Krishna to Nand Baba and Yashodha's house in Vrindavan. He exchanged Krishna with a baby girl and returned to Kansa's palace. When Kansa tried to kill the baby, she transformed into Maa Durga and warned Kansa about his impending doom. This is how the day Lord Krishna was born came to be known as Krishna Janmashtami. The celebrations take place over two days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 06, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    Know all about Krishna Janmashtami's history, significance and celebrations

    Janmashtami commemorates the eighth avatar of Vishnu,  Lord Krishna's birthday. This year marks his 5250th birthday. If you and your family are ringing in the festival, know its history, significance, date, celebrations and more here.

  • Sep 06, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    Bhog items to offer Lord Krishna during Janmashtami celebrations

    Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without homemade bhog preparations. People generally offer 56 bhog items to Lord Krishna and especially include sweet dishes made with milk as they are Lord Krishna's favourite. If you wish to prepare delectable items to offer to him in form of Prasad (like Makhan Mishri,  Peda, Ghewar, and more), check out some options here

  • Sep 06, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    When is Krishna Janmashtami 2023 

    Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad. This year, it falls on September 6 and 7. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janmashtami lord krishna hindu festival festivals of india + 2 more

Janmashtami 2023: Shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri, traditions

festivals
Updated on Sep 06, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami is on September 6 and 7. Here's all you need to know about shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri, and traditions.

This year, Janmashtami will fall on two consecutive days - September 6 and 7.(HT FILE)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Janmashtami 2023: Date, history, significance and celebrations

Janmashtami 2023: Krishna Janmashtami is almost here. The day marks Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. Check out its date, history and significance inside.

Janmashtami commemorates the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. (azgreetings.com)
festivals
Updated on Sep 06, 2023 07:14 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: How is Janmashtami celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan

Janmashtami 2023: Let's explore how the auspicious festival is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan which is cherished by millions of devotees each year.

Krishna Janmashtami, the joyous festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, takes on an unparalleled grandeur in the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan.(Shutterstock)
festivals
Published on Sep 05, 2023 03:13 PM IST
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Teacher’s Day: Bollywood teachers who rode high on style

On Teacher’s Day today, we take a look at the on-screen professors who set the sartorial standards high with their timeless styles

Sushmita Sen taught us sarees can be fun, functional yet progressive
festivals
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 12:37 PM IST
ByShweta Sunny

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings

Janmashtami 2023: Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6 and 7. Check out wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to celebrate the day.

Happy Janmashtami 2023 wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)
festivals
Updated on Sep 06, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and quotes to share

Teachers' Day wishes: Teachers' Day will be celebrated on September 5. Here are some best wishes, images and quotes to share with your teachers on this day.

Happy Teachers' Day: Wishes, images, messages, quotes to share with your teacher(HT Photo)
festivals
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 01:25 PM IST
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

International Day of Charity 2023: Date, history and significance of the day

International Day of Charity: This day honours Mother Teresa and promotes acts of kindness and philanthropy worldwide. From date to history, all details inside.

International Day of Charity holds significant importance as it serves as a global platform to promote acts of kindness, generosity, and humanitarian efforts. (Unsplash)
festivals
Published on Sep 04, 2023 03:57 PM IST
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Teachers' Day 2023 speech ideas for students: Short and long speech ideas, tips

Teachers' Day falls on September 5. Here are some long and short speech ideas and tips to help you a lot during Teachers' Day celebrations at your school.

Check out these Teachers' Day 2023 speech ideas for students. (HT Photo)
festivals
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 06:47 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

DJJS's Janmashtami Mahotsav to also have prayers for G20 summit's success

What makes these Janmashtami celebrations different from others is that the it also wishes to send its heartfelt wishes for the grand success of G20 summit.

The grand programme titled Sambhavami Yuge Yuge: Realise the Krishna Consciousness will be held in DDA Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi, from 7 pm onwards.
festivals
Published on Sep 04, 2023 11:05 AM IST
ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Posted by Parmita Uniyal, New Delhi

Teachers' Day 2023: Shikshak Diwas date, history, significance and celebrations

Teachers' Day (Shikshak Diwas) 2023 falls on September 5 and marks Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. Know history, significance, & celebrations.

Teachers' Day 2023 date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know. (HT Photo)
festivals
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 07:32 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

World Samosa Day 2023: Date, history, significance

World Samosa Day 2023: From history to significance, here is all that you need to know about World Samosa Day.

World Samosa Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Freepik)
festivals
Published on Sep 03, 2023 10:35 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Teachers' Day 2023: Why India celebrates Shikshak Divas on September 5

While globally, World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day or Shikshak Divas a month earlier i.e. on September 5. Here's why

Teachers' Day 2023: Why India celebrates Shikshak Divas on September 5 (HT Photo)
festivals
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 08:45 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Places to visit for Dahi Handi celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: From Ghatkopar to Guruvayur Temple, here are a few places you can visit to watch Dahi Handi celebrations.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Places to visit for Dahi Handi celebrations(AFP)
festivals
Published on Sep 02, 2023 12:25 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kajari Teej 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Kajari Teej 2023: Check out this collection of best wishes, messages, quotes, and images to wish your family, friends and loved ones a "Happy Kajari Teej".

Kajari Teej 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share with loved ones(HT Photo)
festivals
Published on Sep 01, 2023 04:46 PM IST
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: When to observe the fast, dos and don'ts to follow

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7 this year. If you are fasting on this occasion, here are some dos and don'ts that you must follow.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast(Unsplash)
festivals
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 12:28 PM IST
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out