This is how Bengaluru celebrated Krishna Janmashtami this year: Dressing up, ISKCON visits & more | Pics
Bengaluru celebrated Krishna Janmashtami grandly, with residents decorating homes, visiting temples, and dressing up as Krishna and Radha.
Bengaluru city celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with great fervour this year, with several residents decorating their homes, doing pujas, observing fasts, visiting temples and dressing up as Lord Krishna and Radha. Many donned new clothes, cooked elaborate meals and distributed sweets. Schools and other institutions held programmes for children.
The well-known ISKCON centre - International Society for Krishna Consciousness - in Bengaluru was also decked up for the celebrations. Its Krishna and Radha idols were dressed in elaborate jewellery and flowers for the occasion. Devotees in the Karnataka capital flocked to the ISKCON temple on Wednesday and offered prayers.
The ISKCON temple in Bengaluru is one of the largest Krishna temples in the world, news agency PTI reported.
“We cordially invite you to participate in the grand celebrations of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, and receive the blessings of the Supreme Lord,” The centre posted on social media.
Here are some pictures of the celebrations:
“Krishna Janmashtami at our home…simple alankaram,” a resident posted on social media site X.
A dance academy based in Karnataka also organised an event in Bangkok, Thailand, in which a number of individuals from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumkur and Davangere took part, putting on a show in view of Janmashtami.
Several notable political figures also conveyed wishes on Janmashtami, with chief minister Siddaramaiah saying, “Let our religious thoughts follow the path of the human values of truth, compassion, love - attachment, the messages of Shri Krishna's life and achievement. I wish that unrighteousness will be extinguished and the light of religion will shine everywhere. Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to the people of the country.”
The CM also inaugurated Sri Krishna Jayanti programme held at Ravindra Kalakshetra by the Department of Kannada and Culture.