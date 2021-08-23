Kajari Teej 2021: Read all about the date, time and significance of Badi Teej

Teej is one of the most celebrated and loved festivals in India. The celebrations, observed by married women who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, take place during the monsoon season. Women fast on this festival for the well-being and long life of their husbands. There are three Teej festivals celebrated in India, including Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. The upcoming festival is called the Kajari Teej.

Kajari Teej, also known as Boorhi Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada. Kajari Teej is called Badi Teej as it follows Haryali Teej, which is known as Chhoti Teej. This year Hariyali Teej was celebrated on August 11, 2021.

ALSO READ: Teej 2021: Not just sweets, Delhiites opt for multi-course meals!

Date:

Kajari Teej comes three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. Therefore, this year it will be celebrated on August 25. It is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The tithi will begin at 4:04 PM on August 24 and end at 4:18 PM on August 25.

To celebrate the Kajari Teej, women sing folk songs about their short separation from their husbands, observe fast and pray to the moon. Women also perform a sacred puja of the neem tree amidst various rituals and traditions. Additionally, unmarried women can also observe the Teej vrat to pray for the desired life partner.

Significance:

Kajari or Badi Teej is an age-old festival during which women visit their parental homes to participate in the celebrations and perform various rituals. This is why the Kajari folk songs performed during the Badi Teej signifies the women's sweet pain of short separation from their husbands. They also perform fast to seek blessings from Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, who are the divine representation of a happily married couple.

On the day of the festival, married women wake up early, take a bath and wear new festive clothes and jewellery. They fast for the whole day without eating or drinking and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's idols. They also recite Kajari Teej Katha and conclude the puja with aarti.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON