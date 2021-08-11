Teej 2021: Won’t earn much as markets close very early, say mehendiwalas

Festivals are the best days to make money for mehendi artists, but those based in Delhi-NCR claim that this year it’s not going to be the same. All major markets are expected to close by 8pm every day, thus making it impossible for mehendi artists to sit and work beyond that time.

“People start coming in only by 7.30pm and by the time they sit to get their mehendi put, it will be close to 8pm. Is saal 30-40% business kum hoga humara because itni jaldi koi nai ayega. Also, it’s so hot during the day that no one is going to come before 6pm and by 7.30pm the market associations will start asking us to wrap up. It’s barely a few hours of business for us, and that will not be enough for festival days,” says Pitampura-based mehendi artist Kamal Marwadi.

Booking home appointments, however, is something that’s providing a bit of relief to a few mehendi artists. “Jisne mehendi lagani hai, they will call us for sure. People are aware that it’s still not that safe to go to the markets. So, I’ve been getting a lot of calls from clients requesting me to come to their place and apply mehendi on their hands. I don’t take any appointments on the day of Teej, but did accept those requests that came a day or two in advance. Now, I’m totally booked,” says Shalimar Bagh-based mehendi artist Ritu Bagri, from Balaji Mehendi Art.

Aastha Chandra, a Noida-based homemaker shares she too opted for a home appointment this Teej, and adds: “We always get mehendi applied on Teej. It’s so much fun when my mother-in-law and I go together to the nearby market. But, we used to go late evenings, eat something outside first, and then sit for our turn at the mehendiwala, by when it would be almost 10pm. But, this year that seems impossible. I don’t want to go to the market during the daytime because there will be so many people in the market, and honestly I’m still scared about Covid. So I’ve called a mehendi artist home. Utna fun toh nai hoga, but aur kya hi option hai.”

