Kannada Rajyotsava 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and all about Karnataka Foundation Day

Kannada Rajyotsava is a special occasion for all Kannadigas, celebrated with great pomp and fervour. The day marks the statehood of Karnataka. Also known as Karnataka Foundation Day, Kannada Rajyotsava instils deep reverence and pride among all Kannadigas, as it also celebrates the state’s various achievements since its formation. The Karnataka Foundation Day is listed as a public state holiday in the state.(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

ALSO READ: Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2024: Here is the protocol to hoist Kannada flags at all establishments today

Significance

On November 1, 1956, all Kannada-speaking territories in South India were united to form Karnataka when states were reorganized on a linguistic basis. Since then, this day has been dedicated to statehood and is celebrated annually. The Karnataka flag is hoisted in schools and offices across the state on this public holiday, which is observed as a state holiday in Karnataka. On this day, the Rajyotsava Awards, Karnataka’s second-highest civilian honours, are presented by the Karnataka Government to recognize outstanding contributions in various fields. The anniversary of Karnataka’s establishment is integral to all Kannadigas, as it celebrates the state’s unique identity and vibrant culture.

ALSO READ: 'Nanu Kannada…': Bengaluru metro steps up to teach local language to Non-Kannadigas on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day

History

Before the unification, it was scattered in various princely states like Mysuru and territories under the Bombay and Madras presidencies. The States Reorganization Act of 1956 merged Mysore and the other Kannada-speaking territories. Karnataka was initially called the Mysore State but for better representation, the name was then changed to Karnataka.

Celebrations

The Kannada Rajyotsava celebration is carried out with great enthusiasm and passion. Schools and offices are decorated with the yellow-red Karnataka flag. The state anthem, Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, is sung with great reverence on this day. A picture of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is also displayed, as she is the state goddess and personifies Karnataka. In Bangalore, the State Government conducts the ceremony at Krantiveera Stadium to commemorate the significance of the day through various cultural programs and speeches.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2024: Adorable gifts for your sister that will make her smile