Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, vrat katha and all you need to know

The festival of Karwa Chauth is right around the corner. Every year, it falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. On this day, married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat by not having food or even a single drop of water after sunrise for the entire day. They mark this tradition for the prosperity, safety and long life of their husband. The women break the fast only after sighting the moon in the evening and having water and a morsel of food from their husband's hands.

Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. While Karwa means earthen pots, Chauth means the fourth day. During the festival, married women buy new earthen pots to decorate with attractive designs and put sweets and bangles inside.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Date:

According to Drik Panchang, married women observe the Karwa Chauth vrat during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month. This year, it falls on October 13, and the puja muhurat will last from 05:54 pm to 07:08 pm. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will be marked from 01:59 am on October 13 to 03:08 am on October 14.

Karwa Chauth 2022 History:

The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Karva Devi, whose husband got attacked by a crocodile, and Savitri, who had asked the god of death, Lord Yama, to return their husband's soul. Another legend says that when Arjun went to the Nilgiris to meditate, Draupadi got worried and asked for Lord Krishna's help to ensure his safety. Krishna advised her to fast for Arjun, just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband, Lord Shiva. According to Drik Panchang, the legend of Karwa Chauth is also linked to Veeravati, who deeply loved her husband.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat Katha:

Drik Panchang says that Veeravati had seven brothers who pampered her selflessly. One day, Veeravati decided to keep a nirjala vrat for her husband while she was visiting her home. However, due to weakness, she could not bear the hunger and fainted. Her brothers could not see her like this and begged her to eat. Veeravati ignored their requests and waited for the moon to rise. Upon hearing this, the brothers decided to climb a pipal tree and hold a flame behind a sieve. They wanted to trick Veerawati, so she would think that the moon was out and break her fast.

Unfortunately, the moment she broke the fast without sighting the moon, her husband died. She couldn't bear the news and was inconsolable. Then, Goddess Indrani, the wife of God Indra, arrived to console Veeravati. She advised Veeravati to keep fasts each month throughout the year so that her husband could come back alive. Her patience finally paid off, and by the end, her husband came back.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Significance:

Married Hindu women pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata during Karwa Chauth for the long life of their husbands. They wake up early, take a bath, have Sargi before sunrise, and observe a nirjala vrat (fast) for the entire day. After the moonrise, women see the moon and their husbands through a sieve, give offerings to the moon and have some food to break the fast. During the Karwa Chauth Puja, women wear traditional clothes in red or yellow hues, don the traditional symbols of a married woman (like sindoor, bangles, bindi etc), and apply Mehendi on hands, as it is considered auspicious.

