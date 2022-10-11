Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for working women

Karwa Chauth 2022: The special day is almost here. Karwa Chauth is one of the biggest festivals celebrated mostly in the North and the North eastern part of India. During this time, women keep fast for the longevity of their husbands and family. Women, usually married ones, keep fast from day to night to pray to the moon for prosperity, health and happiness of their husbands. Karwa Chauth, for this year, will be celebrated on October 13. According to Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat starts from 5:54PM on October 13 and ends on 7:09PM on October 13. While women keep fast on this day, it can be little difficult for working women to juggle between work and health while sticking to the rituals of the festival.

Here are a few tips that working women can follow in order to ensure that they can keep the vrat, but not at the cost of their health. They are, as follows:

Sargi: Sargi is the food consumed before the start of the vrat in the morning. It is recommended that women consume nuts, milk products and food items rich in protein in order to keep themselves healthy.

Modify the rituals: Instead of being strict with the traditions, it is recommended to modify the rules a bit in order to take care of the health. It is healthy to sip juice or have a fruit in the evening.

Over-working: Women who need to go to the office on this day, while being on their vrat, should not over-work themselves. Instead, keep the day light with less activities.

Distraction: In order to keep yourself healthy, it is advised to not think of the fasting, and instead think of the phenomenal evening that will follow.

Opening fast: After the Karwa Chauth rituals are over, for opening the fast, it is recommended to opt for a glass of water or juice. Even after that, opt for healthier food choices instead of fried items or caffeine.

Go for a walk: It can be tempting to watch your colleagues have their lunch at work while you fast. Avoid it by listening to music or taking a long walk around that time.

