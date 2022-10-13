Karwa Chauth—A time to strengthen new bonds

As Karwa Chauth- a day of fasting and prayers is being celebrated all across the country today, the women folk in Lucknow are eagerly looking forward to a day full of festivities.

The day is all the more special for the newlyweds. We take a peek at how some of them will approach the festival this year.

Seen in movies such as Bhindi Bazar, Danger and The Past, actor Vedita Pratap Singh had a traditional wedding with Aaron Edward Sale in India this year.

“My husband is busy with his boat show in Annapolis, Maryland and couldn’t make it here. As we are in different time zones, there will be some issues. Nonetheless, my family here is keeping no stone unturned to make the festival special for me. I’ll follow all the rituals to the T.”

Singh says she has seen her mother observe the ritual for years, and is excited for her first Karwa Chauth. “Sargi, Mehendi and dressing up adds to the speciality of the festival,” she adds.

Swati Saxena with her hubby Nitish

Swati Saxena, a scholar who is pursuing post-doctoral studies, is also in a similar situation. Married this May, she is glad that she will be reunited with her husband in Canada soon. “I am very excited since Nitish, my husband, who is an engineer has promised to put an extra effort to make the day special for me though thousands of miles away. He, too, will be fasting for me this is so very overwhelming.”

Tejashree Chougule-Jaiswal and Akash

Tejashree Chougule-Jaiswal, a prosthodontist married to businessman Akash, says, “As a South Indian, I was always very curious and found this festival very appealing. I got married last December and had been looking forward to celebrating it for the first time. I am fascinated by the romantic nature of the occasion and a wonderful opportunity to come close and celebrate it with my new family.”

