Karwa Chauth 2023: Karwa Chauth is a special occasion and is dedicated to praying for conjugal bliss. The love shared between a husband and a wife is divine, and on this day, married women pray for the long lives of their husbands. They keep fast throughout the day – from sunrise till moonrise – to pray to Lord Shiva. According to the ritual of Karwa Chauth, a woman has a pre-dawn meal and then starts her fast on this auspicious day. Then after the moonrise, they see the moon and then accept food and water from their husband to break the fast.

Karwa Chauth Sargi 2023: Tips for mothers-in-law to decorate Sargi Thali(Pexels)

For this year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1. One of the important things of the festive ritual is the Sargi. Sargi is the pre-dawn meal consumed by women who keep fast post the sunrise. Sargi is usually prepared by the mother-in-law of the woman. While it is an important part of the meal, it should contain nutritious food items to help the woman stay energised throughout the day.

Here are a few tips for the mother-in-laws to know as they gear up to prepare the Sargi thali for this year:

Fresh fruits: it is important to have a nutritious meal to stay hydrated and energised throughout the day till moonrise. Hence fresh fruits should be included in the Sargi thali.

Dry fruits: Cashews, almonds, raisins, pistachios and more of such dry fruits should be added to the Sargi thali so that the woman can have all the nutrients necessary for the body.

Light-cooked food: Heavy meals should be avoided as part of the Sargi. Light-cooked vegetables and halwa can be added to the thali by the mother-in-law.

Sweets: Glucose is necessary to keep the body energised. Having a small sweet before starting the fast can help the body.

