Kiara Advani and her 'love' Sidharth Malhotra celebrate first Holi after wedding by sharing unseen pics from their Haldi

Holi celebrations have begun all across the country. Today, March 7, people are ringing in Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, and tomorrow (March 8), Holi will be celebrated with much pomp. Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will also observe the festival of colours. It will be a special day for the two actors as it will be their first Holi together as a married couple. And they are marking it in a special way - Kiara and Sidharth released unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first Holi

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wished their fans Happy Holi and shared unseen photos from their Haldi ceremony. Kiara and Sidharth married each other in a lavish ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Their Haldi ceremony also took place at the luxurious location. The stars shared the Haldi photos on Choti Holi or Holika Dahan with the caption, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours [multi-coloured heart emojis]." See below.

The post consists of three images featuring Kiara and Sidharth looking at each other, the couple smiling for a picture, and Kiara putting Haldi on Sidharth's face. For the Haldi ceremony, Kiara wore a burnt orange suit set embroidered in intricate gold taar work, and Sidharth complemented her in a printed orange kurta and white pyjama pants. Additionally, Kiara chose floral earrings and bracelets to accessorise her minimal look.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will celebrate their first Holi on March 8. They will mark their first Holika Dahan today (March 7). After they shared the photos, fans showered the newlyweds with love. Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Cuties." A fan commented, "Best jodi...love to you guys." A few users wished them " Happy Holi."

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra attended the wedding.