Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Is Krishna Janmashtami on August 18 or 19? Read all the details about Janmashtami inside

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is right around the corner, and devotees across India are gearing up to celebrate this occasion with full enthusiasm. The Hindu festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is observed on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The festival is also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, and Janmashtami. As per Vedic time chronology, this year would be the 5249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On this day, the toddler form of Lord Krishna, known as Bal Gopal and Laddu Gopal, is worshipped. Devotees mark the occasion by visiting temples, praying to Lord Krishna, observing fasts, wearing new clothes, making special dishes, decorating places of worship and homes, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2022?

This year, like Raksha Bandhan, people are confused about whether Krishna Janmashtami is on August 18 or 19. According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami falls on two consecutive days. And as the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on August 18 and end at 10.59 pm on August 19, it will be celebrated on both days. One can observe the Krishna Janmashtami fast on August 19. (Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Date, time, history, significance, celebration of Krishna Janmashtami in India)

Drik Panchang says that the Nishita puja time is from 12:05 am to 12:48 am on August 19, and the Rohini Nakshatra begins at 01:53 am on August 20 and ends at 04:40 am on August 21, 2022. Some devotees break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi is over. Meanwhile, Lord Krishna was born under Rohini Nakshatra. But this year, Rohini Nakshatra is not falling on Ashtami Tithi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations:

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast, worship Bal Krishna during midnight, visit Krishna temple, cook sweet dishes specially made of milk products, clean their homes and more. In Maharashtra, people also perform the festival of Dahi Handi with much pomp. This year, it falls on August 19. Additionally, in all temples, Lord Krishna is offered 56 types of bhog prasad.