Krishna Janmashtami 2024: When to observe the fast, dos and don'ts to follow

Janmashtami is a grand festival where people come together to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna with immense devotion and joy. This year, the auspicious festival will be observed on Sunday, August 26. Marked by vibrant traditions and rituals, this festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi, or the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Bhadrapada. As everyone prepares to honour the preserver of the universe, it's important to keep in mind the do's and don'ts, especially for those observing a fast on this auspicious day. Scroll down to learn more about the rules and regulations to ensure a blessed and fulfilling celebration. (Also read: Janmashtami: What makes the celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth in Mathura and Vrindavan so special? Find out )

Essential dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast on Janmashtami.(Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)