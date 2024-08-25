Krishna Janmashtami 2024: When to observe the fast, dos and don'ts to follow
Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year. If you are fasting on this occasion, here are some important dos and don'ts that you must follow.
Janmashtami is a grand festival where people come together to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna with immense devotion and joy. This year, the auspicious festival will be observed on Sunday, August 26. Marked by vibrant traditions and rituals, this festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi, or the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Bhadrapada. As everyone prepares to honour the preserver of the universe, it's important to keep in mind the do's and don'ts, especially for those observing a fast on this auspicious day. Scroll down to learn more about the rules and regulations to ensure a blessed and fulfilling celebration. (Also read: Janmashtami: What makes the celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth in Mathura and Vrindavan so special? Find out )
When to observe the Janmashtami 2024 fast?
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 03:39 AM, August 26, 2024
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 02:19 AM, August 27, 2024
Rohini Nakshatra starts -03:55 PM, August 26, 2024
Rohini Nakshatra ends - 03:38 PM, August 27, 2024
Nishita Puja Timings - From 11:26 PM To 12:11 AM, August 27, 2024
Midnight Moment - 11:48 PM
Moonrise Time -11:07 PM
Dos to follow:
- Take a Sankalpa (Pledge): Commit to observing the fast with full devotion to Lord Krishna, ensuring you follow all rules carefully. Keep chanting Lord Krishna's name throughout.
- Pre-Fast Meal: Eat a light meal like fruits or fresh juices before the fast to support digestion and maintain energy during the day.
- Charity: Engage in giving food and clothing to the needy, reflecting Lord Krishna's compassion and promoting happiness and prosperity.
- Satvik Bhojan Only: Consume only pure, vegetarian food. Avoid garlic, onion, meat, and alcohol on this auspicious day.
- Include Milk and Curd: Incorporate milk and curd into your fasting diet with options like fresh fruit shakes, lassi, buttermilk, or rose milk.
- Homemade Prasad: Prepare milk-based sweets like peda, gheeya ki lauch, or nariyal gajak at home as offerings to Lord Krishna.
Don'ts to follow:
- Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food: Stick to fruit-eating and vegetarian feasts during fasting. Meat and other non-vegetarian items are strictly prohibited.
- Skip Tea and Coffee: Avoid tea and coffee while fasting, as they can increase acidity and cause discomfort. Opt for coconut water or fresh juices instead.
- Respect All Living Beings: Treat all creatures with kindness, especially on Janmashtami. Feed animals and provide water for birds in honour of Lord Krishna's love for all creatures, particularly cows.
- Limit Fried and Oily Foods: Reduce the intake of fried and oily foods to maintain good health. Choose fruits, milk, and nutritious liquids instead.
- Use Clean Utensils: Ensure that all utensils used for serving or eating are clean and have not been used for non-vegetarian food.
- Maintain a Positive Environment: Create a peaceful and joyful atmosphere in your home during the Puja. Those fasting should be especially kind to the elderly and avoid negative energy.
