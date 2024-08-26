Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024 wishes: 10+ WhatsApp messages, greetings, images to share with loved ones

Happy Janmashtami 2024: The special day is here. Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is a celebration for all of us. People deck up in new clothes, streets and homes are decorated in lights and colours, people bask in the warmth of their near and dear ones. On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees of Lord Krishna keep fast and offer their puja to the lord. Many parts of the country, such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Dwarka, Mumbai celebrate the special day with a lot of grandeur. Happy Janmashtami 2024: The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is a celebration for all of us.

As we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami today, here is a curated list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy janmashtami images, messages and wishes

Happy Janmashtami. Let's remember the valuable teachings of Lord Krishna on this auspicious day.

Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur every year.

Like Lord Krishna guided Arjun during the war of Kurukshetra, may he always guide your soul to do the right thing. Happy Janmashtami!

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, let's bask in the festivities. Have a great day.

Janmashtami is observed by the devotees of Lord Krishna by keeping fast and offering puja.

Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones. May this auspicious day bring prosperity, hope and happiness to your life.

May the teachings of Lord Krishna guide you to the path of light in life always. From mine to yours, happy Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi is an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations.

Let’s bask in the joy of Dahi Handi on this special day, to remind ourselves that Lord Krishna also taught us how to embrace happiness in our lives.

This Janmashtami, let's pledge to always do the right thing and follow the precious teachings of Lord Krishna.

This year, Janmashtami is celebrated on August 26.

The lord is always watching over us. May we always choose to do the right thing in life and let him guide us. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami to you and your family. May Lord Krishna bestow his choicest blessings on you and your loved ones.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami to everyone!

Happy Janmashtami. Hope you have a great day ahead. Sending you wishes, blessings and a lot of love.

