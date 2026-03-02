Lunar Eclipse 2026: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India? Know correct date and full timings of Blood Moon

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Get ready to look up at the sky this March! The first total lunar eclipse of 2026, also called Chandra Grahan, is set to light up the evening of March 3, and the best part is, it will be visible across most parts of India if the skies stay clear. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth slips directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. As the shadow slowly moves across, the Moon begins to darken. Chandra Grahan 2026: The first total lunar eclipse of 2026, called Chandra Grahan, will occur on March 3. (X/ANI)

During a total lunar eclipse, it can even turn a deep reddish shade, a dramatic sight often called a “Blood Moon.” While eclipses occur a few times each year somewhere in the world, not all are visible from India. That’s what makes this one extra exciting for skywatchers here. (Also read: Holika Dahan 2026: Is it on March 2 or 3? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, Purnima tithi and all about the festival )

Lunar Eclipse timings in India (IST) According to data shared by Time and Date, the key phases are expected at the following times: