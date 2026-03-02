Holika Dahan 2026: Is it on March 2 or 3? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, Purnima tithi and all about the festival

Holi is celebrated on Purnima Tithi in the Phalguna month. This year, Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2, 2026 and Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. According to Drik Panchang ,here are the auspicious timings to observe the occasion:

Many devotees are wondering whether Holika Dahan should be observed on March 2 or March 3. If you’re unsure about the correct date and the most auspicious timings for the rituals, here’s a detailed guide to help you plan your celebrations the right way. (Also read: Holi 2026: Is it on March 3 or 4? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, timings and all about the festival of colours )

Holika Dahan 2026: Holi is among the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in Hindu culture, marking the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. This year, however, the festivities have sparked confusion as the occasion overlaps with Bhadra Kaal and a total lunar eclipse .

Holika Dahan is performed during Pradosh Kaal while carefully avoiding the Bhadra period, as Bhadra Mukha is considered inauspicious for the ritual. Religious ceremonies are not undertaken during this phase. Based on traditional calculations, March 2, 2026, during Pradosh Kaal from 6:24 PM to 6:36 PM, is regarded as highly auspicious, although the window lasts only 12 minutes. Alternatively, the ritual can also be observed on March 3 after the eclipse concludes at 6:47 PM.

Devotees are encouraged to follow scriptural references along with regional customs and family practices to decide the most appropriate time for performing Holika Dahan.