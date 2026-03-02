Holika Dahan 2026: Is it on March 2 or 3? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, Purnima tithi and all about the festival
Holika Dahan 2026: Holi is among the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in Hindu culture, marking the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. This year, however, the festivities have sparked confusion as the occasion overlaps with Bhadra Kaal and a total lunar eclipse.
Many devotees are wondering whether Holika Dahan should be observed on March 2 or March 3. If you’re unsure about the correct date and the most auspicious timings for the rituals, here’s a detailed guide to help you plan your celebrations the right way. (Also read: Holi 2026: Is it on March 3 or 4? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, timings and all about the festival of colours )
Holika Dahan 2026 date and timings
Holi is celebrated on Purnima Tithi in the Phalguna month. This year, Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2, 2026 and Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. According to Drik Panchang,here are the auspicious timings to observe the occasion:
|Festival
|Date and time
|Purnima Tithi Begins
|05:55 PM on March 2, 2026
|Purnima Tithi Ends
|05:07 PM on March 3, 2026
|Holika Dahan Muhurat
|06:22 PM to 08:50 PM
|Bhadra Punchha
|01:25 AM to 02:35 AM
|Bhadra Mukha
|02:35 AM to 04:30 AM
Holika Dahan is performed during Pradosh Kaal while carefully avoiding the Bhadra period, as Bhadra Mukha is considered inauspicious for the ritual. Religious ceremonies are not undertaken during this phase. Based on traditional calculations, March 2, 2026, during Pradosh Kaal from 6:24 PM to 6:36 PM, is regarded as highly auspicious, although the window lasts only 12 minutes. Alternatively, the ritual can also be observed on March 3 after the eclipse concludes at 6:47 PM.
Devotees are encouraged to follow scriptural references along with regional customs and family practices to decide the most appropriate time for performing Holika Dahan.
Holika Dahan 2026 rituals
Preparations for Holika Dahan begin several days in advance, with communities gathering wood and other sacred materials at the chosen spot for the bonfire. On the designated auspicious muhurat, devotees perform the puja with traditional rituals before lighting the fire. Prayers are offered for protection and prosperity, followed by parikrama (circumambulation) around the blazing pyre. Grains, coconut, and other symbolic offerings are then consigned to the sacred flames, signifying the burning away of negativity and evil.
Significance of Holika Dahan
Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of unwavering faith over arrogance and evil. The legend revolves around Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, and his father Hiranyakashipu, a tyrannical king who opposed his son’s devotion. Despite multiple attempts to punish and kill Prahlad, divine grace shielded him each time.
In a final attempt, Hiranyakashipu’s sister Holika, who had a boon protecting her from fire, sat with Prahlad in a blazing pyre to destroy him. However, her misuse of the boon led to her downfall, and she was reduced to ashes while Prahlad emerged unharmed. The ritual bonfire each year commemorates this powerful triumph of devotion, righteousness, and faith.
