Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi: First sankashti chaturthi of 2026 today; know Sakat Chauth moonrise time, chaturthi muhurat
Angarki sankashti chaturthi 2026: Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi in 2026 occurs on January 6, a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. Know all the details.
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: The first Sankashti Chaturthi of 2026 falls on Tuesday, January 6. Also known as Sakat Chauth or Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, this auspicious day is marked for worshipping Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings. Devotees perform various rituals on this day, including observing the Sankashti Chaturthi fast. Here's everything you should know about the festival:
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Moonrise time
According to Drik Panchang, the moon will rise on Sakat Chauth day – January 6 – at 08:54 PM.
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Chaturthi muhurat and panchang
According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings you need to keep in mind on Sakat Chauth day:
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:01 AM on January 6, 2026
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 06:52 AM on January 7, 2026
Brahma Muhurat: 05:26 AM to 06:21 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 05:53 AM to 07:15 AM
Abhijit Muhurat: 12:06 PM to 12:48 PM
Vijaya Muhurat: 02:11 PM to 02:53 PM
Godhuli Muhurat: 05:36 PM to 06:04 PM
Sayahna Sandhya: 05:39 PM to 07:01 PM
Amrit Kalam: 10:46 AM to 12:17 PM
Nishita Muhurat: 12:00 PM to 12:54 AM, January 7
Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 07:15 AM to 12:17 PM
(All timings are based on Drik Panchang; verify with your local temple for exact moon‑sighting.)
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: All you need to know
Sakat Chauth is also known as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi and Maghi Chauth. Devotees also worship Goddess Sakat along with Lord Ganesha on this day. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day brings happiness and prosperity.
As per Drik Panchang, in Maharashtra, the festival of Sakat Chauth is celebrated by Ganesha devotees as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi.
On this day, devotees wake up early to take a bath and then observe a fast throughout the day. While performing puja, it is advised to anoint Lord Ganesha's idol with Gangajal and recite the Atharvashirsha 21 times or chant ‘Om Gam Ganpataye Namaha’ 108 times. One should also offer flowers, incense, a lit diya, and bhog to Lord Ganesha.
