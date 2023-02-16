Mahashivratri 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration of the festival

Mahashivratri 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Mahashivratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the country. Lord Shiva has devotees scattered in the entire world, and they indulge in celebrating Mahashivratri. This year, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18. On this day, people keep fast, and stay awake at night, and pray to the lord for blessings, happiness, hope and prosperity. As we gear up to celebrate Mahashivratri for this year, let’s have a look at the date, history and significance of this festival.

Date:

Mahashivratri, a Hindu festival, observes the power of lord Shiva in protecting his devotees from any negative energy that may befall them. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on february 18.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, there are several reasons associated as to why we celebrate Mahasivaratri. It is believed that on the day of Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Hence, every year, the day is observed to celebrate their union. However, another legend says that Mahashivratri is observed to remember the day when Lord Shiva drank the poison that got churned out from the ocean and protected the world from darkness and dismay.

Significance and celebrations:

Keeping fast during Mahashivratri is considered very auspicious. Refraining from consumption of food and water for a particular time is also healthy for the body and the mind. It is believed that praying to Lord Shiva after keeping fast makes the lord happy. Milk, honey, fruits and bel leaves are offered to the idol of Lord Shiva. Devotees start the day with a bath in the river Ganges, and then visit the temple. Then they keep fast for the day and offer their prayers to the lord. It is believed that chanting Om Namah Shivaya brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes and desires by the lord.