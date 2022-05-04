Mother's Day 2022: 7 special and meaningful activities to treat your mom with the best Mother's Day surprise

Mother's Day 2022: Mother's Day falls on May 8 this year. If you haven't bookmarked the occasion in your calendar, you might as well do it now. This day is celebrated across the world to honour mothers, mother-like figures in our lives and even our grandmothers. One can do the same by planning surprises for their moms or arranging an activity that they will truly love. Or, you can follow this guide and plan something out of the box instead of waiting until the last minute.

Mother's Day falls on May 8 (Pexels)

This list features suggestions that will involve efforts from both of you, involve your whole family and give you plenty of time to bond. We are talking about gifting your mom with your time and doing things together. So, if you are in, here are seven meaningful things that you can plan to give them one of the best Mother's Day surprises ever. (Also Read: Happy Mother's Day 2022: Surprise your mom with these wonderful gifts)

Make Additions To The Garden

Make additions to your mother's backyard garden, (Unsplash)

There's no better gift than making your backyard more beautiful if your mother loves gardening. You can start by gifting them a new flower, plant or herb sapling with a handwritten instructions chart to take care of it. It will show you have put genuine efforts into making their day special. Moreover, when the plants bloom, they will definitely remind them of you. You can also plan the whole day with your mother and take care of their personal garden - help plant new saplings, get rid of weeds, water the plants and more.

Book A Massage Or Pampering Session

A full hour of pure solitude with a relaxing massage will sound right up your mother's alley. And there are plenty of spa options that you can choose from. Moreover, some services will come to your place for an at-home experience. So, what are you waiting for? Go, book that session.

Help Pursue Their Hobby

Help your mother pursue their hobby. (Pinterest)

Our mothers spend the whole day keeping busy with their office or home life. They never get a chance to unwind by doing things they like or a past hobby they enjoy - like dancing, singing, yoga, playing instruments, running or more. If you know an activity your mother has been planning to do for ages, then enrol them in a class or download an online app and keep pushing to pursue the hobby. It will definitely bring a smile to their face.

Have A Game Or Movie Night

Game nights or movie nights equal meaningful time together. So, gather up your family and do this activity together. If you choose game night, try interactive options like charades, online trivia games or board games. If it is a movie night, pick your mother's favourite and prepare everything beforehand - from dinner to popcorn to after-show desserts.

Take A Family Hike

Go on a family hike with your mother. (Pexels)

Your mother is an outdoor person but has a long to-do list to complete with no time to go out? Well, we have the perfect idea for you to arrange. Plan to take them on an outdoor hike on Mother's Day. It will help them unwind amid nature, give them a chance to get off their mobile phone, and spend quality time with you. Pick a moderate or easy trail if it is their first time hiking. Additionally, nature walks can help remove the negative effects of stress.

Plan A Short Vacay Or Staycation At Their Favourite Destination

If you and your mother have been planning to go on a trip for ages or your mother has been wishing to visit a destination but never got a chance, then what better time to fulfil this dream. Plan a short holiday to this favourite place and see their face light up. If you are arranging for a staycation, you might as well book all the relaxing activities available, including massage, cooking or lounging by the pool.

Cook Or Bake Together

Bond with your mother while cooking a delicacy, (Pexels)

Cooking is a great bonding activity. Try your hand at something you've never made before or a gourmet dish your mother has been dying to try. Get all the ingredients and put on your chef's hat for some fun time in the kitchen.

So, what activities are you planning for this Mother's Day?