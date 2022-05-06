Mother's Day quotes by famous poets, authors from Edgar Allan Poe to JK Rowling

For juggling household chores, their own career and other work with equal panache, our mothers deserve to be pampered every single day in an Oscar-worthy manner but a trophy cannot compensate for working around the clock and an annual Mother's Day celebration is a tiny step to honour maternal bonds, motherhood and role of mothers in the society. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India which falls on May 8 this year but is usually celebrated on different dates around the world in the months of March and May.

Mother’s Day celebrations began in 1908 when Anna Jarvis had a memorial for her mother in St. Andrews Methodist Church in West Virginia which now has the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to commemorate Mother’s Day as a recognised holiday to her mother Ann Reese Jarvis, who was a peace activist and took care of soldiers on both sides of the American Civil war and created Mother’s Day work clubs to address public health issues.

Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”. Want to express your sentiments this Mother's Day 2022 in a literary fashion but words are failing you?

Check out these quotes penned by world-famous poets and authors to describe and celebrate the many roles that mothers and maternal figures play in our lives:

1. “Because I feel that, in the Heavens above, The angels, whispering to one another, Can find, among their burning terms of love, None so devotional as that of “Mother,” Therefore by that dear name I long have called you— You who are more than mother unto me, And fill my heart of hearts” - Edgar Allan Poe

2. "It's a funny thing about mothers... Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful." - Roald Dahl

3. "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie

4. "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow." - Maya Angelou

5. "She was of the stuff of which great men's mothers are made. She was indispensable to high generation, hated at tea parties, feared in shops, and loved at crises." - Thomas Hardy

6. "Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." - William Makepeace Thackeray

7. "A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials, heavy and sudden, fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine, desert us when troubles thicken around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavour by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts." - Washington Irving

8. "The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." - Honore de Balzac

9. "Youth fades; love droops, the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all." - Oliver Wendell Holmes

10. “He didn't realise that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark.” - JK Rowling