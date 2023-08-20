Nag Panchami 2023: Date, timings, puja muhurat, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know

The auspicious Hindu festival of Nag Panchami is around the corner, and devotees are gearing up to celebrate the festival. Shukla Paksha Panchami or the fifth day of the Sawan month is marked as Nag Panchami. The festival falls two days after Hariyali Teej in the month of July or August. According to the traditions, women pray to the Serpent God, offer them milk, and pray for the safety of their brothers and family. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Nag Panchami this year, it is important to learn about the date, time, puja muhurat, history, significance, and celebration. Scroll through to learn all about this festival.

Nag Panchami 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat:

Know all about Nag Panchami 2023 date, timings, puja muhurat, history, significance, and celebrations. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Nag Panchami falls on Monday, August 21. According to Drik Panchang, the Nag Panchami puja time will begin at 5:53 am and end at 8:30 am. The Nag Panchami puja tithi will start on August 21 at 12:21 am and conclude on August 22 at 2:00 am. Meanwhile, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, September 4 in Gujarat, Drik Panchang said, because the state celebrates the festival 15 days later.

Nag Panchami 2023 History and Significance:

As per Hindu traditions, Nag Panchami holds great significance and is dedicated to the worship of snakes. They are considered the most powerful creatures and are worshipped as deities mainly by devotees from the Naga tribe. It is believed that any worship offered to snakes reaches the serpent deities. According to Drik Panchang, the following twelve snakes are worshipped at the time of the Nag Panchami festival - Anant, Shesha, Vasuki, Padma, Kambal, Karkotak, Ashvatar, Dritrashtra, Shankhpal, Kaliya, Takshak, and Pingal. Additionally, it is believed that devotees who worship snakes on this day get rid of their fear of serpents and Kaal Sarpa Dosh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are several legends related to Nag Panchami. One belief states that while playing near the Yamuna River, Lord Krishna stepped into the water to bring it out. However, Kaliya Nag attacked him. Lord Krishna defeated Kaliya Nag. He begged Krishna for mercy after realising that he was no ordinary child. Krishna spared his life and made him promise to no longer harm the residents of Gokul. Nag Panchami marks Lord Krishna's victory over Kaliya Nag.

Nag Panchami 2023 Celebrations:

Nag Panchami is celebrated by Hindus with much pomp. Devotees worship snakes to please Lord Shiva and offer milk and other things to live Cobras. Some people observe a fast the day before Nag Panchami, known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagula Chavithi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}