Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Nashik's Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary to host Bird Festival on March 5-6
festivals

Nashik's Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary to host Bird Festival on March 5-6

A bird festival will be held at the Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary in Nashik district of Maharashtra on March 5 and 6
Nashik's Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary to host Bird Festival on March 5-6 (Twitter/rdcrcgwb)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 10:41 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Nashik

A bird festival will be held at the Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary in Nashik district of Maharashtra on March 5 and 6, a state Tourism official said on Tuesday. The bird festival is being organised by the Tourism Directorate and the state Forest Department, Nashik. Various programmes including a cyclothon, tour of the sanctuary, bird watching, seminars on various subjects, wildlife photography etc. will be held, Madhumati Sardesai-Rathod, Deputy Director, Tourism Directorate, Nashik, told reporters. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nashik bird sanctuary spring bird festival maharashtra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP