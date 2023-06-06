National Best Friends Day 2023: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate the day with your buddies

Best friends are like the family we choose. Whether near or far away, old or new, best friends help us get through life, stand by our side like a rock, give us a shoulder to cry on, celebrate our happiest moments like their own, and treat us with unconditional love. While there are many ways people celebrate their best friends across the globe, every culture celebrates their importance in our lives. June 8 is marked as National Best Friends Day in the United States and Canada. The day is an excellent opportunity to spend quality time with those who are always there to catch us when we fall.

National Best Friends Day 2023 History and Significance:

National Best Friends Day falls on June 8. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a hearing in the US Congress in 1935, National Best Friends Day came to be celebrated on June 8. Meanwhile, the first Sunday of August was designated National Friendship Day. While it is not a national holiday, the day has gained popularity in recent times because of social media.

National Best Friends Day celebrates the bonds of friendship that connect us with our buddies. June 8 is especially marked for celebrating the ties between an individual and their close friend or group of friends. While your best friend can be your parents, grandparents, spouse, siblings or even pets, the day focuses on being grateful for the bond we share with them, cherishing all the moments experienced together, and creating new memories.

National Best Friends Day 2023 Celebrations:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are no traditional ways to celebrate National Best Friends Day. You can have your own ways of unique celebration. If you need ideas, you can always head out to grab a drink with your friend or friends, exchange meaningful gifts, take part in an activity over which you can bond, meet at your favourite restaurant to enjoy some time together or share photos of yourselves with your friends on social media.