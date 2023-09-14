National Engineer's Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

National Engineers' Day is dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary contributions of engineers to society, recognising their spirit of innovation and highlighting the crucial role they play in influencing the world. This day is significant as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers and visionaries. A nation's growth depends on its engineers as they are at the forefront of innovation, problem-solving and technological advancement. The day encourages the younger generation to consider engineering as a career choice and serves as a reminder of the value of engineering in our daily lives. Keep on reading to know more about this day. (Also read: World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

When is National Engineers' Day 2023?

National Engineers' Day in India is celebrated every year on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.(Freepik )

National Engineers' Day will be celebrated across India on Friday, September 15.

Engineers' Day 2023 Theme

The 2023 National Engineers Day theme is 'Engineering for a sustainable future'.

History of National Engineers' Day

National Engineers' Day in India is celebrated every year on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned Indian engineer and statesman. In the field of engineering, Sir Visvesvaraya was a pioneer who significantly influenced the growth of India's infrastructure. He was instrumental in the development of dams, irrigation networks and other projects. On National Engineers' Day, we celebrate his legacy and the significant contributions that engineers have made to India's development and modernisation. It serves as a reminder of the importance of engineering in the growth and development of the country.

Engineers' Day significance

Engineers' Day is incredibly significant because it celebrates the dedication, creativity and achievements of engineers in society. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role engineers play in solving complicated problems, advancing technology and raising the standard of living for people around the world. Engineers' Day is a celebration of creativity and progress because it not only recognises the contributions of early engineers but also encourages current and future generations to keep pushing the boundaries.

