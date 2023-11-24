National Milk Day 2023: Milk is extremely nutritious. Loaded with essential nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins, milk contributes to nutrition of the body. Consuming milk and milk products on a daily basis come with multiple benefits. It helps in keeping the bones strong and decreases the risk of cognitive decline. It also helps in boosting the immunity of the body and strengthening cardiovascular health. Every year, National Milk Day is celebrated to create awareness of the importance of consumption of milk and how it can benefit us.

National Milk Day 2023 in India: Why is it celebrated? Know history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate National Milk Day for this year, here are a few things that you need to know:

Date:

Every year, National Milk Day is celebrated on November 26. This year, the special day falls on Sunday.

History:

National Milk Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the architect of India’s White Revolution. Dr. Verghese Kurien started his journey in the dairy industry post his return from the USA. His contributions in establishing the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd is lauded. The company later evolved into one of the most renowned brands in the country – Amul. Dr Kurien also spearheaded the White Revolution which changed the mil landscape all together. It was done through Operation Flood in three phases, that focused on creating a nationwide milk grid, boosting milk production and ensuring fair prices for all farmers. In 2014, The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the Indian Dairy Association (IDA), and 22 state-level milk federations decided to celebrate National Milk Day on the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien. Hence, the special day is celebrated on November 26 every year.

Significance:

The importance of milk in our diet and the economy of the country is huge. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien and also creates awareness about the significance of milk in our lives.

