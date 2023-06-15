Is it important to drink milk for strong bones? Here are rules to add calcium to your diet as per age

Milk is regarded as a superfood for children as it is a storehouse of calcium, protein, essential vitamins and thus important for the little ones' growing bodies and brain. However as we grow old, experts argue that the unhealthy amounts of fat in the milk can pose a risk to heart disease, cholesterol and similar chronic diseases in people. As per National Library of Medicine, a glass of milk contains 5 g saturated fats which is 20% of one's daily requirement. Saturated fatty acid is commonly is known to contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases and stroke because it may raise the ratio of LDL to HDL cholesterol. (Also read: Can drinking milk protect you from diabetes? Here's what you need to know) As per National Library of Medicine, a glass of milk contains 5 g saturated fats which is 20% of one's daily requirement.

How drinking milk can strengthen bones

"We are aware that calcium is necessary for strong bones. For healthy bones, calcium, protein, and vitamin B are necessary. Calcium is abundant in milk. The issue with consuming only milk is that it also contains a variety of other substances, some of which are unhelpful to health, such as significant amounts of fat," says Dr. Mohammed Ismail - Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Prashanth Hospitals and Former Director, Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology Madras Medical College.

Why women need more calcium as they age

Women should start calcium supplements after the age of 35 and the dosage should be increased post 55 to prevent osteoporosis.

"The greater part of milk has calcium phosphate. We require basic minerals for bones. Every woman over the age of 35 should take a calcium supplement, and women over the age of 55 should take at least 1000 mg of calcium, according to the Indian population. It is best to start taking calcium supplements after the age of 55 because osteoporosis affects men later in life. Osteoporosis develops more slowly in western populations because they consume various calcium-rich foods and have different genetic makeups," says Dr Ismail.

Why milk consumption is safe for children

Kids require more calcium since they are growing and milk consumption is advised for them.

"The main difference is that 20% of people have lactose intolerance. They cannot consume lactose because they are allergic to it. And the milk we consume now is particularly high in fats. Cows used to graze on the grass back then, which resulted in milk that was rich and healthy; today, this doesn't happen. The quality of milk is sometimes compromised because farm animals are sometimes given supplementary nutrients in their food today to generate more milk. However, milk is advised for kids because they can handle fat at their age," says the expert.

Can you skip milk as a child?

Experts say if the same amount of nutrients are consumed through other sources, milk isn't mandatory.

"Calcium, protein, and vitamin D are the essential components of milk. People can skip consuming milk if they can find an alternative source for these supplements. It is not like milk is mandatory; it is just the nutrients which it contains making it a rich source for consumption. But milk is one of the easiest sources of calcium and a complete food, provided it is procured from an organic source, not from a farm grown cow for producing milk which is fed with extra supplements and hormones," says Dr Ismail.

What kind of milk to consume after 35

"If you don't want to take other calcium supplements, it is best that you drink milk. If you are above the age of 35, opt for low fat milk," concludes Dr Ismail.