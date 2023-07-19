National Moon Day 2023: The moon is the earth's one and only natural satellite. The moon holds a lot of significance in our daily lives. From determining the time and day of festivals, to giving us light at night, to being the muse of millions of artists for the mystic beauty that it is – the moon is an important part of our lives. There is a day dedicated to the moon – on this day, we celebrate the beauty of it and the way that we humans landed on the moon. National Moon Day is inching near – as we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know.

Date:

National Moon Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Pexels)

Every year, National Moon Day is celebrated on July 20. In 1969, Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon for the first time. To commemorate the day, National Moon Day is celebrated on the day.

History:

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin created history by stepping on the moon. Hence, every year, national Moon Day is celebrated on this date. In the 1960s, President John F Kennedy announced that he is preparing to send humans to the moon. Eight years after that announcement, the grand Apollo 11 mission took place and was successful. On this day, we also celebrate the first words spoken by Neil Armstrong after stepping on moon's surface - "That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Significance:

National Moon Day was declared by the General Assembly to be celebrated annually on July 20. Besides remembering the grand Apollo 11 mission, National Moon Day also considers the achievements of the states in exploration of the moon and aims to raise awareness regarding sustainable moon explorations and expeditions. The best way to celebrate the day is to read up about the moon or visit the nearest planetarium and let the astrophile in you take over.

