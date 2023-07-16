National Tattoo Day 2023: Dos and don'ts while getting your first tattoo

National tattoo day is just around the corner. Every year on July 17, people commemorate this day to honour the captivating craft of tattoo design. This day may well be the time to get the tattoo you've been thinking about getting if you've been wanting one for a while. The term "tattoo" is derived from tatau, which is a Polynesian verb that means "to tap or to mark." Tattoo-related cultures exist all around the world, and some have altered very little over time. As technology and acceptability advance, the trend of getting tattoos keeps growing. However, there are several considerations you should make before having a tattoo. Here are some dos and don'ts you must keep in mind. (Also read: National Tattoo Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

Dos and don'ts to keep in mind for your first tattoo

Don'ts:

Don't give in to the impulse to get a tattoo just because you feel like it! Since a tattoo will last a lifetime, it is important to give careful consideration to your preferences for design and placement. Once you've made up your choice, do your homework and look for a respectable master who can bring your concept to life.

Not doing proper research before getting a tattoo is a common mistake most people make. Do some research on the tattoo artist before getting one. Not all artists are equally skilled. Check out their work, check sure their aesthetic fits what you're after, and read reviews (if any are available).

Compare prices: Be prepared to spend money since getting a tattoo is an investment. Look around for the best deals, and don't be shy about haggling with the artist to get a lower price.

Before getting a tattoo, avoid using a tanning bed or the sun as it might make it difficult for the artist to see their work.

Before getting a tattoo, avoid applying any lotions, oils, or other cosmetics to your skin since they may impede the tattooing procedure and affect the final design.

Dos:

Wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing so you may move about and easily reach the tattooed region.

Give your tattoo artist some leeway and freedom to be imaginative during tattooing. Have faith in the artist's skill and refrain from pressuring them to create an exact replica of a certain design.

The most important tattoo-related guideline is to remain motionless. The tattoo will get hazy if you move, which will make the artist unhappy. You have a few options for staying motionless while getting your tattoo.

During the healing process, keep the tattoo clean. Apply a thin coating of tattoo ointment or lotion and gently wash it with soap and water twice a day to keep it moist.

