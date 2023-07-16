Jungkook, a member of the internationally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, has garnered attention not only for his musical talents but also for his meaningful tattoos that hold personal significance to him and have a connection with fans or BTS ARMY. Known for his expressive performances, charismatic stage presence and captivating vocals, Jungkook's tattoos further add to his identity as an artist and an individual. Love Jungkook's tattoos? Here's what 5 of them mean for BTS' golden maknae (Photo by Twitter/RituKookie)

While he keeps some of their meanings private, the tattoos he shares with the public offer glimpses into his journey, beliefs and passions. If you too are smitten with them, we reveal to you the meanings of 5 of them ahead of World Tattoo Day.

One of Jungkook's prominent tattoos is the word "ARMY" inked on his knuckles, a tattoo that is a heartfelt tribute to BTS' loyal and dedicated fanbase known as ARMY. It symbolises his deep appreciation and love for the fans who have supported the group throughout their musical journey and have been an essential pillar of their success.

Another notable tattoo is the combination of numbers "0613" on his right hand where "06" represents the month of June and signifying BTS' debut month while "13" represents the specific date of their debut i.e. June 13. This tattoo is a powerful reminder of the life-changing moment when BTS first stepped into the music industry, marking the beginning of their incredible journey and achievements.

On his left arm, Jungkook has the phrase "Still I Rise," which is derived from a poem of the same name by the renowned poet Maya Angelou and this tattoo reflects his resilience and determination to overcome challenges and obstacles in his life and career. The phrase embodies a spirit of strength and perseverance, highlighting Jungkook's unwavering commitment to his passion for music and his relentless pursuit of growth and self-improvement.

Additionally, Jungkook has the word "Golden Closet" tattooed on his arm which is a reference to his personal studio, "Golden Closet Film," where he shared self-produced video content on YouTube. It represents his love for videography and his creative outlet for showcasing his artistic pursuits beyond music.

The “Rather Be Dead Than Cool” tattoo located on his left arm, is a phrase by Keith Haring, an artist known for his social and political commentary through art. It could signify Jungkook's desire to remain authentic and true to himself rather than conforming to societal expectations.

Jungkook's tattoos are not just mere symbols but reflections of his personality, experiences and beliefs as they embody a young artist's journey of growth and self-discovery while carrying heartfelt messages for those who hold a special place in his heart—BTS' devoted ARMY and fellow creatives. Through his tattoos, Jungkook invites fans and audiences to connect with him on a deeper level and appreciate the essence of his artistic expression.

Since tattoos hold different meanings for different individuals, some of Jungkook's tattoos remain private and undisclosed to the public. Like any artwork, tattoos are a form of self-expression and Jungkook's collection showcases his unique identity and life journey as an artist and a young man whose influence goes beyond the boundaries of music and into the realm of cultural impact and artistic inspiration.