National Unity Day 2023: Ekta Diwas wishes, images, quotes to share on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas falls on October 31. The day marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the pillars of India's freedom struggle and the first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India. He is remembered for his decisive leadership, because of which he came to be known as the "Iron Man of India". The goal of Sardar Patel's vision was to bring all citizens of the nation together, regardless of their caste, nationality, gender, or religion. To celebrate National Unity Day, we decided to curate wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings you can share with friends and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Scroll through to check these out.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the pillars of India's freedom struggle and the first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India. (Ashok Munjani)

The goal of Sardar Patel's vision was to bring all citizens of the nation together. (HT Photo)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary: National Unity Day Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings:

The greatest gift that we can give Sardar Patel is the promise that we are always going to keep our country united. Happy National Unity Day.

"Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

On the occasion of National Unity Day, we must come together and thank Sardar Patel for all the work he did in integrating India. Warm wishes to all.

"There is something unique in this soil, which, despite many obstacles, has always remained the abode of great souls."

There is no dearth of brave young men and women in India. If they get the right opportunity, they can soar high and compete with other nations in every field.

A view of the statue of the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Narmada district of Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HindustanTimes)

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian, and he has every right in his country but with certain duties."

Wishing a very Happy National Unity Day to everyone. This day will continue to remind us how much effort Sardar Patel put into bringing the different states of our country together.

Warm greetings on the occasion of National Unity Day. Unity is where the strength of any country lies, and therefore, we should always stay united and strong.

"Faith is of no evil in the absence of strength. Faith and strength are both essential to accomplishing any great work."

