Navratri 2022 Day 3 bhog for Goddess Chandraghanta: Tasty makhana kheer recipe

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Bhog for Goddess Chandraghanta: The most cherished Hindu festival of Navratri is here. It is a nine-day event during which Indian and Indian souls around are energised spiritually. Navratri is the celebration of worship, fasting and festivities. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga each day and offer prasad while praying to them. These are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped by the devotees and a bhog of sugar is offered to her. You can try this delicious and healthy bhog of makhana kheer for Maa Chandraghanta. (Also read: Navratri 2022 Day 2 bhog for Goddess Brahmacharini; check recipes)

Makhana kheer is a wonderful recipe to prepare for the Navratri celebration as it is easy to make, healthful and delicious. As Makhanas are recommended for diabetics too due to their low glycemic index. They are beneficial to those suffering from high blood pressure, heart diseases, and obesity due to their high magnesium and low sodium content. Additionally, the deliciousness of milk and nuts boosts this delightful kheer's health advantages.

Check out the lip-smacking recipe of Makhana kheer which you can offer as a Navratri Bhog.

Makhane ki kheer

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar )

Makhane ki kheer

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Ghee

2 ½ Cups Makhana/Foxnuts

6-8 Cashew Nuts, halved

1 litre Milk

½ Tsp Cardamom Powder

6-7 tbsp Sugar

Saffron, Few strands

For Garnish

1 tbsp Pistachios, chopped

Method:

- Heat ghee in a pan. Add makhana and roast until it absorbs all the ghee.

- Divide the makhana into two parts. Crush half the quantity of makhana and reserve the rest. keep them aside.

- Heat ghee in a pan. Add in cashew nuts and cook for around 4-5 minutes or until it turns golden brown in colour. Remove from flame and keep aside.

- Add the crushed part to the milk, followed by the whole makhana.

- Boil the milk then turn the flame to medium-low. Simmer the milk until it reduces to 3/4th of its quantity.

- Keep stirring the milk constantly. When the makhana has turned soft, add sugar, saffron and cardamom powder. Mix well and cook for 4-5 minutes. Switch off the flame.

- Serve the makhana kheer hot or chilled.

