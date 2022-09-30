Navratri 2022 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know all about significance, puja vidhi, timings, samagri, colour, mantra

The ongoing nine-day festival of Navratri is being observed with much pomp across the country. During this time, devotees of Maa Durga worship her nine avatars, also known as Navdurgas. Each day is dedicated to one avatar of the Goddess. On the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Katyayani is worshipped by devotees of Goddess Shakti. This year, the sixth day falls on Saturday, October 1. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined their energies to create Maa Katyayani, who killed the demon Mahishasura. In this form, she is also known as Warrior Goddess.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani is regarded as one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga. The Goddess killed the demon king Mahishasura, which is why she is known as Mahishasurmardini. She rides a lion and is depicted with four hands that carry a lotus flower and sword on the left side and Abhaya and Varada Mudras on the right. Maa Katyayani is considered the destroyer of evil.

The Vamana Purana says that Maa Katyayani was created from the combined energies of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva and other Gods after the demon Mahishasura and his wrongdoings angered them. They manifested this anger in the form of energy rays which crystallized in the hermitage of Katyayana Rishi, who then gave it proper form. This is why this form of Maa Durga is also known as Katyayani or the daughter of Katyayana. (Also Read: Durga Puja 2022: Puja rituals; dos and don'ts to follow)

In mythology texts, it is mentioned that Rishi Katyayana was an ardent devotee of Goddess Shakti. Impressed with his devotion and adulation, Goddess Durga granted his wish of becoming a father to Maa Durga. She took birth as his daughter, grew up to be strong, beautiful, and a skilled fighter, and killed Mahishasura.

Navratri Day 6 Significance:

Maa Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati. She symbolizes intelligence and peace. It is said that the blessings of Goddess Katyayani can wash away the sins of the worshippers, remove negative forces, and clear hurdles. Additionally, on the day Maa Katyayani is worshipped during Navratri, unmarried girls keep a fast to get a husband of their choice.

Navratri Day 6 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees should begin their day by getting up early, taking a bath, and wearing new clothes. Clean the puja place and offer fresh flowers to the idol of Maa Katyayani. Additionally, worshippers should offer honey and prasad as bhog to the Goddess and carry lotus flowers in their hands while reciting mantras and prayers.

Navratri Day 6 Timing:

This year, the sixth day of Navratri falls on Saturday, October 1. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 04:37 am and ends at 05:25 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:47 am and end at 12:34 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:09 pm and end at 02:57 pm. Additionally, the Ravi Yoga will be observed from 06:14 am to 03:11 am on October 2.

Navratri Day 6 Colour:

The colour of the day on the sixth day of Navratri is grey. It represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. Devotees can wear this colour on this day to achieve all these qualities.

Maa Katyayani Bhog:

On Day 6 of Navratri, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Katyayani, the sixth avatar of Maa Durga by offering honey as a special bhog.

Maa Katyayani Mantra, Prarthana and Stuti:

1) Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

2) Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah