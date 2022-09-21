Navratri colours 2022: Know the colour for each day of the festival

Navratri colours 2022: Navratri is here, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India and is regarded as the start of the Hindu New Year in India. It is devoted to Goddess Durga, known as Nav Durga, who is worshipped in nine different divine forms. As a result, the event lasts for nine days, with each day of Navratri honouring a new Maa Durga manifestation. Each day of the festival has a designated colour that can be worn. These colours are very significant and are thought to be auspicious. Hinduism holds Navratri in the highest regard; its nine days are regarded as the most auspicious and potent times for worship. Here is all you need to know about the nine days of Navratri and their significant colours. (Also read: Navratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to follow during nine-day festival )

Navratri Day 1 : White

Day one of Navratri starts with white colour which symbolises peace and serenity. Maa Shailapuri is worshipped on this day. She is among one of the forms of Goddess Durga. The Goddess is dressed in White attire on the first day.

Navratri Day 2 : Red

Red is the colour for the second day. It symbolises passion and love and is also the most preferred color of Chunri that is offered to Goddess. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day. This colour fills the person with vigour and vitality.

Navratri Day 3: Royal Blue

On the third day of Navratri, wear Royal Blue to enjoy the festivities with unmatched elegance and grace. Richness and serenity are symbolised by the bright shade of blue known as royal blue. Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess, is worshipped on this day.

Navratri Day 4: Yellow

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Maa Kushmanda. It is the day of Chaturthi and yellow is the colour of the day. It is the colour to celebrate the joy and enthusiasm of Navaratri and the warm colour that keeps the person cheerful all day.

Navratri Day 5 : Green

Green is the colour of day fifth. It symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on this day. Green also represents new beginnings in life.

Navratri Day 6 : Grey

The colours of the sixth day is grey and Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on this day. Grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Navratri Day 7 : Orange

On this day worship goddess Kalratri wearing orange colour. The colour represents warmth and exuberance and is full of positive energy.

Navratri Day 8 : Peacock green

It is the day of Goddess Mahagauri and peacock green is the colour of the day. The colour implies uniqueness and individuality. It is a colour of compassion and freshness.

Navratri Day 9 : Pink

Wear pink on the last day of navratri celebration and worship goddess Siddhidatri. Pink symbolizes universal kindness, affection and harmony. It is a subtle shade of tenderness that promises unconditional love and nurturing.

