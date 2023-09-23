Navratri 2023: When is Shardiya Navratri? Know start and end date, Navratri calendar, Maa Durga's savari to be elephant

The auspicious Hindu festival of Shardiya Navratri is marked with much pomp across the country. Dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga - Shardiya Navratri goes on for nine days. Devotees worship each avatar of the Goddess during the nine days of the festival. Hindus celebrate four Navaratris throughout the year. However, large-scale celebrations happen during Chaitra Navaratri (falls during the spring season) and Shardiya Navratri (follows the advent of the autumn season). The upcoming festival is Shardiya Navratri, and it is marked from the Pratipada to the Navami tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Scroll ahead to know when is Shardiya Navratri, the start and end date of the festival, and Shubh Muhurat to worship Maa Durga.

When is Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know the start and end date

When is Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know start and end date, Navratri calendar, Maa Durga's savari to be elephant(Pinterest)

According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 with Durga Visarjan and Vijaydashami, also known as Dussehra. The Pratipada tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month will begin at 11:24 pm on October 14 and end at 1:32 am on October 16. This is why Shardiya Navratri starts on October 15 on Uday Tithi.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Calender:

October 15 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 16 - Brahmacharini Puja

October 17 - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 18 - Kushmanda Puja,Vinayak Chaturthi

October 19 - Skandamata Puja

October 20 - Katyayani Puja

October 21 - Saraswati Puja, Kalratri Puja (Saptami)

October 22 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja

October 23 - Maha Navami

October 24 - Navratri Parana (fast breaking), Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami

Meanwhile, this year, Maa Durga's savari will be an elephant instead of a lion. According to Hindu traditions, if Goddess Durga arrives on Sunday or Monday then it is believed that she comes mounting on an elephant. Goddess Durga on an elephant is considered auspicious. It is believed that it brings plenty of rainfall for bumper harvesting in coming year.