Navratri 2025 Day 10: Maa Siddhidatri to be worshipped on Navmi; shubh muhurat, colour, rituals, bhog to offer, and more

The ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri, is worshipped on the final day of Navratri. Revered as the bestower of supernatural powers and spiritual wisdom, she is associated with the colour orange and pink. Devotees believe that worshipping her while wearing this colour brings prosperity, abundance and inner strength. Navratri Day 10: Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratras. Picture Credit: AI-generated image via Multiverse Matrix.

Maa Durga's devotees celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami, which is one of the most important days of the auspicious festival of Navratri. This year, Navami falls on October 1. Bengalis celebrate Navami on the fourth day of Durga Puja.

Date and Time for Navmi:

Navami Tithi Begins - September 30, 2025 - 06:06 PM

Navami Tithi Ends - October 1, 2025 - 07:01 PM

Significance

Maha Navami celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Across the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Durga, known as Navdurga. On the ninth day, prayers are dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Durga, is worshipped on the final day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, when the universe was created, Lord Rudra invoked Adi-Parashakti, the supreme Goddess of Power, who had no form at the time. She then manifested as Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva, leading to his form as Ardha-Narishwar.

Maa Siddhidatri governs planet Ketu, providing it with energy and direction. She is regarded as the Goddess who possesses and grants all Siddhis (spiritual powers or accomplishments) to her devotees. These include the eight Siddhis: Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva and Vashitva. It is believed that even Lord Shiva attained all his Siddhis through her blessings.

She is also revered as the remover of ignorance, bestowing wisdom and clarity upon her devotees. Depicted seated on a lotus and riding a lion, Maa Siddhidatri holds a mace and Sudarshan chakra in her right hands, and a lotus and shankh in her left. She is worshipped by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and even Asuras, who gather around her divine presence.

Rituals to perform

Devotees should wake up early on Navami tithi and begin the day with a mahasnan. They should wear new and clean clothes, and bathe the idol of Maa Durga and Maa Siddhidatri with Gangajal. Offer her white garments, bathe her and offer sweets, dry fruits, fruits and white flowers.

Maa Siddhidatri likes Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani) and is said to be fond of seasonal fruits, pudi, kheer, chana, coconut and halwa hence, one should offer these items as bhog to please her. Apart from praying to Maa Siddhidatri, devotees should also perform Kanya Pujan/Kanjak on Navami as it holds much significance on Namai tithi.

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra for Navmi -

1. Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2. Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

3. Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4. Kanchanabha Shankhachakragadapadmadhara Mukatojvalo

Smeramukhi Shivapatni Siddhidatri Namoastute

Patambara Paridhanam Nanalankara Bhushitam

Nalisthitam Nalanarkshi Siddhidatri Namoastute

Paramanandamayi Devi Parabrahma Paramatma

Paramashakti, Paramabhakti, Siddhidatri Namoastute

Vishvakarti, Vishvabharti, Vishvaharti, Vishvaprita

Vishva Varchita, Vishvatita Siddhidatri Namoastute

Bhuktimuktikarini Bhaktakashtanivarini

Bhavasagara Tarini Siddhidatri Namoastute

Dharmarthakama Pradayini Mahamoha Vinashinim

Mokshadayini Siddhidayini Siddhidatri Namoastute