New Year 2023: Fun and relaxing ways to celebrate New Year's Eve party at home instead of going out

New Year's Eve is just around the corner. People are preparing to bid their goodbyes to 2022 and welcome 2023 in the hopes of a better future. For years, New Year's Eve has always been a day to have fun with friends at giant parties, standing in long lines to get into bars or restaurants, or crowds gathered every way you turn. However, just because New Year has been hyped up as a day to hit the town doesn't mean you have to. Instead, gather your friends at home for a night of fun and relaxation or tuck yourself in with a book, a cuppa of hot chocolate and some delectable dishes because staying in might be way more fun than going out. (Also Read | New Year's Eve: Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, celeb-approved outfits to welcome 2023)

So, here are a few fun and relaxing ways to celebrate the New Year on December 31 and January 1 instead of going out. From having themed home parties, and barbeque nights to a cosy sleepover, check out our list.

Ways to celebrate New Year party at home

Host A Game Night with Friends

Game night with your friends. (Pexels)

Gather your friends at your place and bring out all the fun board or card games you love for a night of laughter and memories. From Monopoly and Medium to Twister and Jenga, have back-to-back sessions. After all, nothing is too childish, too silly, or too long to play on New Year's Eve. Don't forget to order well in advance from your favourite restaurants!

Themed Food/Drink/Snack Boards

Enjoy themed food/drink/snack boards. (Pexels)

If you spend your time scrolling through Instagram reels, you may have come across the trend of creating themed charcuterie boards. Take it up a notch this New Year's Eve, and give your friends some themes. They can come up with snacks or drinks around the selected theme, and you can have a delicious spread to enjoy. For instance, choose colours for each member of your group and ask them to come up with food/drink around the shade.

Fire Up That Barbeque

Enjoy a barbeque night with a side of bonfire and laughter with friends. (Pexels)

Nothing spells fan quite like a barbeque night with a side of bonfire and laughter with friends. So, on New Year's Eve, fire up that barbeque. Get a portable barbeque with good-quality coal, and set it up out in the open on your terrace or courtyard. Use a variety of meats, such as chicken, goat, fish or pork, and vegetables, like paneer, capsicum, onions, tomatoes and potatoes. You can even take turns among your friends to cook the food.

Karaoke Night

Karaoke night with friends. (Pexels)

Karaoke with your friends and family is one of the best ideas for a low-key New Year party at home. You need absolutely nothing for this apart from a record player which works. Singing aloud to your favourite songs may be in weird voices, but would be quite fun.

Movie Night With Your Partner

Enjoy a movie night with your partner. (Pexels)

If spending the night in with your partner is on your agenda for New Year's Eve instead of inviting friends over, a movie night could be perfect. Select your all-time favourite titles and play them all night. You can even make things fun by cooking with your partner beforehand and enjoying your labour of love while binging your favourite series or film.

Treasure Hunt With Kids

Have a treasure hunt with kids. (Pexels)

Have kids? Then, you have to have a treasure hunt inside your house. Buy their favourite goodies like gifts and candies, hide them around the house, leave interesting (or confusing) clues and let them have a run trying to find those.

Hot Chocolate, Favourite Book And Your Blanket

Cosy up with your favourite things at home. (Pexels)

Single or not, we all deserve some me time, and if you want this for New Year's Eve, nothing should stop you from doing the same. Take a well-deserving break, order your favourite dish or get experimenting in the kitchen, make some hot chocolate, wear your comfiest PJs, bring out a cosy blanket and relax. You can even binge-watch your favourite series or movie or cosy up in bed with a book.