New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day with film night, kite festival and dance
New Zealanders celebrated their National Day, the 181st anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, on Saturday with services and performances across the country.
The highlight of the day was the dawn service and a following free breakfast at Waitangi served by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, wearing an apron, and other government officials for people at the service.
Hundreds of celebratory events were also held across New Zealand.
On the South Island, the Okains Bay Museum Waitangi Day Commemorations were held on Saturday. It has been a signature event on the New Zealand calendar since the museum first opened in 1977.
It's a fun day full of family activities, demonstrations, workshops and exhibits set amongst the extensive museum grounds in the beachside village of Okains Bay, which attracted several thousand visitors.
Wellington celebrations featured a film night, a film festival, a kite festival, Maori dancing performances and a delicious hangi to present the Maori way of cooking food.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Week 2021: Try out these drinks this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Week 2021: Countdown from Rose Day to Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of learning to love even better
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet
- Valentine's week 2021: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, pour your heart out and tell your special someone what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make Republic Day 2021 special by sending unique stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp
- Trying to send a nice Happy Republic Day sticker to your family members? It is quite easy, checkout these quick steps that will let you download stickers and send GIFs on WhatsApp.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-day Live Music Festival 'Utsaah MahaUtsav' Presented by LIC Organised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: History, significance of the day India became a republic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Images, wishes and quotes to share with loved ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rio de Janeiro's famous carnival won't take place even in July, the mayor says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: History, significance and celebration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First bird fest at Mahananda sanctuary from Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pongal 2021: Kolam, rice, and prayers for a better year ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makar Sankranti: Colourful kites fill the sky, devotees take holy dips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox