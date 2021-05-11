No mass Eid prayers at mosques amid Covid-19 pandemic: Imams, masjid committees

Masjid committees in Assam have decided not to have mass prayers in their premises during the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state government guidelines.

Clerics of the masjids have appealed to the faithful in their area to offer prayers at their respective home to celebrate the festival at the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

An office-bearer of the Burha Jame Masjid Committee in Guwahati said there will be no mass gathering of people as usual during Eid at the masjids or Eidgah fields for offering prayers, traditional shake of hands with one another or exchange of embraces due to the pandemic protocols of social distancing.

As per the government guidelines for all religious places, congregation of only five persons was allowed at either masjids or Eidgahs, the office-bearer said.

To avoid large congregations and for crowd management, most masjids have been kept locked by their committees since the pandemic last year, he informed.

Only five persons, including Maulana and the staff will offer prayers in Masjid premises this holy festival, he added.

Meanwhile, the clerics have asked the believers to not crowd mosques and to follow the state government's recent guidelines allowing congregation of only five persons at a time at all religious places.

The Burha Jame Masjid Committee member further said that Eid celebrations will most likely be on Friday but it would depend on the sighting of the moon either on that day or earlier on Thursday.

Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque urges Muslims to pray at home

Offer Eid prayers at homes to stem the spread of Coronavirus, urged Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque Dr Mufti Mohammad Mukarram Ahmed on Tuesday.

"Over four lakh people have been infected with the virus and almost 3,000 people are dying per day. There are no beds, medicines and the appropriate amount of vaccine in the hospital. I appealed to the community to offer prayers of Eid at home," the Shahi Imam said.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 13 or 14, depending on the visibility of the new moon.

Muslims, across the world, usually offer Eid prayers in congregation at various mosques and large grounds. But since the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, gatherings have been stopped by various religious heads and Muslim bodies.

The three-day festival, last year, fell during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in India and other parts of the world. Even the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia was restricted last year.

As coronavirus cases rise exponentially in the country, pressuring the healthcare system, Mufti Mukarram urged people to follow Covid restrictions and guidelines. The cleric appealed to the Centre and state governments to strengthen the infrastructure of the capital.

Delhi saw fresh 12,651 infections in the last 24-hours bringing down the positivity rate below 20 per cent, according to the state government's health bulletin released on Monday.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

