NORAD’s Santa tracker returns as thousands of calls expected on Christmas Eve

NORAD is back on Santa watch this Christmas Eve, ready to track the sleigh and field calls from children across the country. According to CTInsider, the bi-national aerospace defense organisation will once again follow Santa’s journey around the world and share updates online and over the phone from its headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. NORAD resumes Santa tracking tradition(NoradSanta.org)

The annual ritual has become one of NORAD’s most recognisable public traditions. While the agency’s real job involves monitoring North American airspace, Christmas Eve is reserved for a different kind of mission. One that involves reindeer, time zones, and a lot of excited kids on the line.

A tradition now entering its seventh decade

This year marks the 70th time NORAD will officially track Santa’s flight. The effort is run jointly by the United States and Canadian governments, and it has been part of the command’s public-facing work since 1958, CTInsider noted.

The roots of the tradition stretch back even further. In 1955, Sears Roebuck & Co. placed a newspaper advertisement in the Colorado Springs area inviting children to call Santa directly. One problem. The phone number was printed incorrectly.

Instead of reaching Santa, the calls went straight to the private line of Continental Air Defense Command’s director of operations, Col. Harry Shoup. The number was meant for senior military officials only. When the first child asked for Santa, Shoup didn’t hang up. He played along. As more calls came in, he assigned airmen to answer them. By Christmas Eve, the command was publicly announcing Santa’s location.

How many kids actually call NORAD

Interest has not slowed in recent years. According to CTInsider, NORAD handled more than one million Santa-related calls over the past three Christmas seasons.

The numbers break down like this. About 261,000 calls came in during 2022. That jumped to roughly 430,000 calls in 2023. In 2024, the total stood at around 380,000 calls. NORAD does not release call figures by state or region, including Connecticut or New England.

Calls come in from around the world, often from children eager for reassurance that Santa is on schedule. Some just want to hear a real voice confirm he’s still moving.

How kids can track Santa this year

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is already live, CTInsider reported. It launched earlier this month and is available in nine languages. There is also a NORAD Tracks Santa app, which provides real-time updates, maps, and animations as Santa moves across the globe.

Children can also call the Santa tracking center directly. The phone line opens at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve and runs until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. The number is 877-HI-NORAD (877-446-6723). Calls are answered by live operators, and NORAD says its call center can support more than 200 languages.

FAQs:

When did NORAD start tracking Santa?

NORAD began officially tracking Santa in 1958, following an accidental phone call mix-up in 1955.

How many calls does NORAD receive about Santa each year?

In recent years, NORAD has received between 260,000 and 430,000 calls each Christmas season.

What time can children call NORAD on Christmas Eve?

The call center is open from 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.