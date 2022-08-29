Onam 2022: When is Onam? Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about the harvest festival 

Onam 2022: The auspicious festival of Kerala - Onam, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is right around the corner, and the people of Kerala are gearing up to mark this day with full fervour and excitement. Onam is a harvest festival which celebrates the return of the legendary King Mahabali/Maveli to the state. The festival falls in the month of Chingam, between August and September, according to the Malayali calendar. It also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham. It is a 10-day long festival, with each holding much significance. The first day is called Atham, followed by Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam is the last day - considered to be the most auspicious occasion.

Onam 2022 Date:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Onam festivities will begin on August 30, Tuesday, and Onam or Thiruvonam will fall on September 8, Thursday. According to Drik Panchang, Thiruvonam Nakshathram begins at 04:00 pm on September 7, 2022, and will end at 01:46 am on September 08, 2022. (Also Read: Onam 2022: The story of Onam Sadhya, all the 26 dishes in the grand feast, how to serve it and more)

Keralites make 'Pookalam' as they celebrate on the eve of Onam festival, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Onam 2022 History and Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. It also marks the return of King Mahabali/Maveli in Kerala, as the demon king once ruled the state. According to mythology, the kind-hearted King Mahabali defeated the Gods and began ruling over all three worlds. He was a generous and wise leader, but the Gods got insecure about his popularity. They asked Lord Vishnu to step in and help them out. Therefore, Lord Vishnu took his fifth avatar - the Brahmin dwarf Vamana.

Then, Vamana paid a visit to King Mahabali. The generous King asked the Brahmin what he wished for, to which Vamana responded, "Three pieces of land." Then, Vamana grew in size, and in his first and second steps, he covered the sky and the netherworld.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Lord Vishnu's fifth avatar was about to take his third step, King Mahabali offered his own head to God. Pleased by his sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted King Mahabali the right to visit his kingdom and people, every year during Onam.

A representative image of the Onam Sadhya. (Pexels)

Onam 2022 Celebrations:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Onam is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the state of Kerala. People mark the 10-day festivities by taking early morning baths, deep cleaning their homes, decorating them with flowers and lights, making Pookalam (a floral pattern) outside, and eating Onam Sadhya - a huge feast served on banana leaves. It features over 26 dishes prepared with the help of all the family members and eaten with hands.

Additionally, the women of the household wear a white and gold saree called the Kasavu saree. People also enjoy different activities like Onakalikal (various games played during the festival), Vallamkali (boat race), Pulikali (a tableau with actors dressed as tigers and hunters), and archery during Onam.