Ordnance Factories Day 2024: Date, history, significance, and all that you need to know

Ordnance Factories Day 2024: Indian Ordnance Factories play an important role in safeguarding us and providing strength to the Indian Armed Forces. Indian Armed Forces guard the border and ensure that we live a peaceful life, away from being harmed by the enemies of the country. However, for them to ensure that we are safe and sound, they need proper weapons to defend themselves and the country at the borders. Indian Ordnance Factories provide arms and ammunition to the Indian Armed Forces, in turn providing them strength to protect us with more zeal and determination. Every year, Ordnance Factories Day is observed on March 18. (Unsplash)

Every year, Ordnance Factories Day is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Ordnance Factories Day is observed on March 18. This year, the special day falls on a Monday.

History:

During the British rule in India, the British East India Company realised the growing demands of arms and ammunition for the British army in India. In 1775, the Board of Ordnance was formed in Fort William, Kolkata. In 1787, a gunpowder factory was formed in Ishapore and a gun carriage factory was formed in Cossipore, Kolkata. Now it's known as Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore. After India gained indpeendance in 1947, the Ordnance Factories were placed under the control of the Indin Government. Ordnance Factories Day is celebrated on March 18 to commemorate the day when Ordnance Factory in Cossipore, Kolkata was formed.

Significance:

On this day, several programmes are organised by the Indian Ordnance Factories to showcase their achievements. This day also aims to honour the employees of Indian Ordnance factories who work day in and day out to serve the nation by providing the best quality arms and ammunition to the Indian Armed Forces.