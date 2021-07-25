Parents’ Day 2021: Youngsters make peace with parents in pandemic

You are on a call with a senior from office when suddenly the door to your room opens and your mother yells, “Yeh kya, abhi tak khana nai khaya?” Well, you are not the only one! Many working professionals who gave up their rented accommodations when the pandemic hit, to go back to living with their parents, are experiencing the same bitter sweet incidents everyday. So this Sunday, which is celebrated as Parents’ Day in some parts of the world, professionals on #WFH mode share some of their embarrassing yet endearing incidents with parents, knowing that their guardian angels have their backs, always!

Esha Gill (second from left) a product manager shifted base from Mumbai to Delhi, to live with her family.

“It has happened so many times that I have lost count now. The minute I get on an important call, my mother will suddenly barge into my room and say ‘Chaar baj gaye hai! Khana nai khana?’ But I think it’s sweet. When we are at office, we have a designated lunch hour, tea break. At home, you tend to constantly keep working. So in a way I feel blessed that my mom’s there to remind me to eat in time especially on long, difficult days,” says Esha Gill, a product manager who shifted base from Mumbai to Delhi, to live with her family and work from home.

Varedh Nigam, who works as a UX consultant in Gurugram, is currently staying in Agra with her family. “Once I was conducting a training with 100 people and my video camera was on. My father was having a bath and he came out with a towel wrapped around him because he needed to get a bottle of shower gel from my room! Thankfully, my presentation was on in screen sharing mode and nobody saw what was happening here,” she says adding how she feels bad that she’s unable to give time to her parents even over the weekends. “My mom often remarks ‘Tumhara toh weekend par bhi kaam hota hai’, ‘Khatam nai hua aaj ke leeye kaam?’ They aren’t used to seeing us at home and working. I really wish I could do a little bit of all that they do for us.”

It is, however, the need of the hour to rebuild relationship with parents. “It’s important to understand that the perspectives will vary and we have to come to terms with this. Youngsters need to observe and listen, and not just react. Do one thing at a time. Be solution oriented not problem focused. Distribute timings for interactions and structure work schedules and provide emotional support in addition to financial support,” says Dr Imran Noorani, consultant chief psychologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, adding, “Balancing home and office while staying in the house can get challenging. But, social life and professional life need to be balanced when at home. There is a lot of discord reported of late because of household chores and responsibilities, which needs to be taken care of alongside. And it’s not like you are staying alone.”

