Parumala Perunnal 2023: It is the season of festivals and people are basking in the festivities. Parumala Perunnal is about to be celebrated and it is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in the state of Kerala. Kerala is known for its celebratory fabric where people from all communities and religion come together to observe special days. Parumala Perunnal is a religious festival and does not have a cultural element in it, like the other festivals of Kerala. Of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, in a town called Parumala, the festival takes place.

Parumala Perunnal 2023: Date, history and significance of the festival(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As we gear up to observe the festival, here is all that you need to know.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, on November 2, Parumala Perunnal is celebrated in Kerala. This year, the auspicious day falls on Thursday.

History:

It is believed that the great saint Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mar Dionysius once travelled to Parumala – the small village by the banks of the Pampa River in Kerala. He was born in Kunnamkulam, and was highly regarded everywhere for his wisdom and aura. To contribute to the good of people. Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mar Dionysius planned on building a seminary in the region. He was granted two acres of land by Arikupurathu Mathen Karnavar. A building called Azhippura was made in the area for housing Syriac language instruction. In 1902, at the age of 54, Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mar Dionysius passed away in the same place. Since then, his death anniversary is commemorated as Parumala Perunnal.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unlike the other festivals celebrated in the state, Parumala Perunnal focuses only on devotion and not on the cultural aspect of it. People from all communities and religion visit the town during this time to observe the day together. This also acts as a way of contributing to the social fabric of the state, denoting peace and unity.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON