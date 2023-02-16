Perfume Day 2023: Know the date, significance of this day in Anti-Valentine's Week

After Valentine's Day on February 14, people who don't like the days of love and are single celebrate Anti-Valentine's Week from February 15 to February 21 and these days are marked by Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. Anti-Valentine's Week celebrations are unrelated to all things love and it is to remind all the singles that they do not need to have a special someone to celebrate life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date:

Perfume Day is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Day. It falls on February 17 each year.

Significance:

Perfume Day is a great day full of self-pampering and self-love as it is the time to go out and buy all the perfumes that you have been eyeing for some time. It is the day to pamper yourself and practice self-love and is also the day to let ourselves know that we are loved, no matter what.

On Perfume Day, one should treat themselves by going all out and buying a gorgeous perfume from one of the five common categories of perfumes based on the oil concentration in each. These include Parfum, Eau de parfum, Eau de toilette, Eau de cologne and Deodorant while within fragrance family, there are typically eight broad categories– fresh, floral, oriental, fougere, woody, chypre and gourmand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make sure that it doesn’t leave stain on your clothes, experts advised to not apply them directly on clothes instead, apply it behind your ear lobes or on your inner wrist, on your ankle, around the navel, the base of the throat, in the cleavage, behind knees or the inner elbows to react with your body heat and stay for longer effects.